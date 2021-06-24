Health
Studies show that the virus is “highly adapted to humans.”
Scientists using computer modeling to study SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, said the virus infects human cells rather than bats and pangolin cells. I found it to be the most ideal fit for.
In a treatise published in Nature journal Science reportAustralian scientists used high-performance computer modeling of SARS-CoV-2 virus morphology at the beginning of the pandemic with humans and 12 domestic and 12 domestic and Exotic animals..
Their study identifies intermediate animal vectors that may have played a role in infecting humans with the bat virus and understands the risks posed by susceptibility to companion animals such as cats and dogs and commercial animals such as cattle and sheep. The purpose is to do. Pigs and horses.
Scientists at Flinders University and La Trobe University have elaborately constructed computer models of various major ACE2 protein receptors using genomic data from 12 species of animals. Next, these models were used to calculate the strength of binding of SARS-CoV-2 peplomer proteins to various ACE2 receptors.
Surprisingly, the results showed that SARS-CoV-2 bound to ACE2. Human It produces cells more firmly than any tested animal species, including bats and pangolins.Any of Animal species It was of origin that was tested and is usually expected to show the best binding to the virus.
“Human showed the strongest spike binding, consistent with high susceptibility to the virus, but it would be very surprising if animals were the first source of human infection,” said David at La Trobe University. Professor Winkler says.
The findings, originally released on the ArXiv preprint server, are peer-reviewed and Science report..
“Computer modeling shows that the virus’s ability to bind to the bat’s ACE2 protein was inferior to its ability to bind. Human cells.. This opposes the virus being transmitted directly from bats to humans. Therefore, if the virus has a natural source, it can reach humans only through intermediate species that have not yet been discovered, “says Flinders’ professor Nikolai Petrovsky.
According to the team’s computer modeling, the SARS-CoV-2 virus also binds relatively strongly to ACE2 from Pangolin, a rare exotic anteater found in some parts of Southeast Asia, and is used as food and traditional medicine. It may be done. Professor Winkler says the scale armor showed the highest spike binding energy of all the animals examined in the study. This is significantly higher than bats, monkeys and snakes.
“It was erroneously suggested that we discovered SARS-CoV-2 in the pandemic early in the pandemic, but this was a misunderstanding and this claim was rapidly withdrawn. Pangolin The coronavirus they described could not be an ancestor because it had less than 90% genetic similarity to SARS-CoV-2, “says Professor Petrovsky.
However, this and other studies have shown that certain parts of the Pangorin coronavirus pesplomer that bind to ACE2 are similar to those of the SARS-CoV-2 pesplomer.
“This sharing of nearly identical peplomeres almost certainly explains why SARS-CoV-2 binds so well to pangoline ACE2. Pangolin and SARS-CoV-2 peplomers are a process of convergent evolution. It is possible that the similarity has evolved through. gene recombination There is currently no way to distinguish between these possibilities, either between viruses or through genetic engineering, “says Professor Petrovsky.
“Overall, apart from the interesting pangolin ACE2 results, our study showed that the COVID-19 virus is very well adapted to infect humans.”
“We also speculated that some were domesticated. animal Like cats, dogs and cows, they are also susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infections, “added Professor Winkler.
There are currently two main explanations for the very important and unanswered question of how the virus became infectious to humans. Although the virus may have been transmitted from bats to humans via intermediate animals (the origin of zoonotic diseases), it cannot be ruled out that it was accidentally released from the virology laboratory. Determining which of these explanations is correct requires a thorough scientific evidence-based investigation.
SARS-CoV-2 method and location Virus Adapting to become such an effective human pathogen remains a mystery, researchers conclude, finding the origin of the disease in an effort to protect humanity from future coronavirus pandemics. He added that it would help.
Sakshi Piplani et al, SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein-ACE2 Binding Affinity Interspecific Comparison and Effects on Viral Origin, Science report (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-92388-5
Provided by
Flinders University
Quote: The origin of COVID-19 is still a mystery: Studies show that the virus is “highly human-adapted” (June 24, 2021), https://medicalxpress.com/news, June 24, 2021 / 2021-06-Obtained from covid-mystery-virus-highly. -human.html
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]