Almost all COVID survivors have lost their sense of smell-consumer health news





Thursday, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A year later, researchers report that almost all patients in a French study who lost their sense of smell after a COVID-19 attack regained their abilities. .. “Persistent COVID-19-related anosmia [loss of smell] According to a team led by Dr. Marion Reneau, an otolaryngologist at Strasbourg University Hospital, the prognosis is good and recovers almost completely in a year. Early in the pandemic, doctors treating people infected with SARS-CoV-2 began to realize that sudden loss of odor was a hallmark of the disease. In these cases, it is believed that the cause is “peripheral inflammation” associated with COVID in nerves, which is essential for sensory function. However, as months passed and many patients were unable to restore their sense of smell, some were worried that the injury could be permanent. New research should alleviate those fears. In their study, the French team tracked the sense of smell of 97 patients (67 women, 30 men), on average about 39 years old. After being infected with COVID-19, everyone had lost their sense of smell. Patients were asked about improving their sense of smell four months, eight months, and one year after the onset of loss of smell. About half also underwent special tests to measure their ability to smell. At 4 months, objective tests of 51 patients showed that about 84% (43) had already regained odor sensation, and 6 of the remaining 8 patients were at 8 months. I have recovered. Of the 51 patients analyzed by specialized examination, only two had a loss of smell one year after the initial diagnosis. Overall, 96% of patients recovered objectively by 12 months, Renaud’s team reported.This study was published online on June 24th JAMA network open.. Dr. Theodore Strange is the Interim Director of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City. He wasn’t involved in the new research, but called the findings “very encouraging.” “The good news is that odor loss is not a permanent sequela of COVID disease,” Strange said. That sentiment was repeated by Dr. Ericsio Epena, Global Health Director at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY. It can do a lot of long-term harm. “While the general public is scrutinizing the vaccine, taking into account these” long-distance “symptomatology that can affect people for months and years, as well as hospitalization and death,” the risk is ” It is important to determine if it is “worthy of profit”. After recovering from the virus itself. “ “The most important thing to remove from this study is to be vaccinated to prevent exposure to long-distance symptoms in the first place,” he said. For more information For more information on the effects of COVID-19 on the sense of smell, please see the following URL. Harvard Medical School. Source: Eric Cioe-Peña MD, New Hyde Park, NY, Northwell Health, Global Health Director. Doctor of Medicine Theodore Strange, Interim Chair, Medicine, Staten Island University Hospital, New York City. JAMA network open, June 24, 2021, online

