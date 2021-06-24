New cases of coronavirus, primarily in unvaccinated Kentucky





Frankfort, Kentucky (AP) —Almost all cases of coronavirus reported in Kentucky over the past four weeks were unvaccinated residents, state public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Thursday. Announced. About 99% of those hospitalized were also unvaccinated.

“The bottom line is that these vaccines work, and they work against all the known concerns and variants of interest that are currently there,” he said at a news conference. “Vaccination basically reduces the risk of death and serious illness by more than 90% and leads to hospitalization.”

Stack pointed out a low test positive rate of 1.85% in Kentucky as a sign that vaccination continues to avoid the rise of new infections. Kentucky reported a seven-week decrease in cases, but he added that unvaccinated residents were vulnerable to the rapidly spreading delta mutation. Delta mutants now account for more than 20% of new COVID-19 infections in the United States, doubling in just two weeks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

About 49% of Kentucky citizens, or 2.2 million people, are vaccinated, a percentage that varies widely by age group. For example, 82% of Kentucky people aged 65 and over are vaccinated, but only one-third of young adults aged 18-29 are vaccinated at least once. “The new delta variant is dangerous. It’s dangerous for people younger than the previous version,” says Stack. “We will see more young people hurt.” To convince more people to vaccinate, Kentucky launched a “one million hit” vaccine incentive lottery earlier this month. Governor Andy Beshear said on June 18 that about 400,000 Kentucky citizens had won a prize and 23,000 had signed up for a chance to win a college scholarship. Kentucky citizens will be eligible for the draw if they have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once. The first round of the winner will be announced on July 2nd. __ Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

