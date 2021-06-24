Non-Invasive Potential Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease-ScienceDaily





Researchers at the Queensland Brain Institute have found that ultrasound can overcome some of the harmful effects of aging and dementia without having to cross the blood-brain barrier.

Professor Jürgen Getz led an interdisciplinary team at QBI’s Krem Jones Center for Aging Dementia to show that low-intensity ultrasound effectively restores cognition without opening barriers in mouse models. .. The findings provide a potential new path for non-invasive technology and help clinicians adjust treatment to account for an individual’s disease progression and cognitive decline. “Historically, we have used ultrasound and small gas-filled bubbles to open the blood-brain barrier, which is almost inaccessible, and to obtain therapeutic agents from the bloodstream to the brain.” Said Professor Götz. The new study included a designated control group that received ultrasound without microbubbles opening the barrier. “The entire research team was amazed at the remarkable recovery of cognition,” he said. “We conclude that ultrasound therapy is a non-invasive method for raising awareness in the elderly.” Aging is associated with cognitive impairment and reduced learning-induced plasticity of signal transduction between neurons called long-term potentiation (LTP). Dr. Daniel Blackmore, a senior postdoctoral researcher on the team, said the new study aims to use ultrasound to restore LTP and improve spatial learning in older mice. Although the brain is “especially inaccessible,” Getz said ultrasound provided tools to overcome challenges such as the blood-brain barrier. “Ultrasound can be used to increase cognition in people with Alzheimer’s disease, regardless of removing the amyloid and tau that form amyloid plaque and neurofibrillary tangles,” he said. “Microbubbles will continue to be used in combination with ultrasound in ongoing research into Alzheimer’s disease.” Approximately 400,000 people in Australia have dementia, which is projected to grow to 1 million by 2050, with aging being the number one risk factor. Previous studies have shown that the long-term safety of ultrasound technology and the use of ultrasound to treat Alzheimer’s disease can improve pathological changes and cognitive impairment. Professor Getz said the difference between normal “physiological” aging and the “pathological” aging that occurs in Alzheimer’s disease remains questionable. “We believe that there may be some overlap between physiological and pathological aging of the brain, and the possibility that this can be corrected by ultrasound is for people with Alzheimer’s disease. It makes sense, “he said. “We have incorporated these findings and implemented them in our research on Alzheimer’s disease as we proceed to clinical trials.” Professor Getz’s research team aims to understand how brain disease begins and progresses at the molecular and cellular levels, hoping to eventually develop a treatment. The study was published in Nature Journal Molecular psychiatry..

Story source: material Provided by University of Queensland.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

