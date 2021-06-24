The Largest Medical Union Fighting Vaccine Requirements Mandated by Workers | National





(Center Square) – The chairman of the largest medical professionals union in the United States says he will fight companies that require members to take compulsory COVID-19 shots as a condition of employment. The announcement was made the day after the Houston Methodist announced that 153 employees had been dismissed or resigned because they refused to take shots as a condition of employment.The person who is complaining Insist It is against federal law to require employees to receive a vaccine approved only by an emergency use authorization. After the recent court dismissal, their lawyers vowed to bring the case to the Supreme Court. George Gresham, President of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, is considering legal options for the organization. The New York-based union is the largest medical union in the United States and represents hundreds of thousands of nurses and caregivers in New Jersey, Florida, Washington, Maryland, and Massachusetts. “Whether there is a legal issue we can do, or whether it is a purely organizational issue we can do, we are not just going to give in.” Gresham said Gotamist.. Whereas the Houston Methodist first mandated the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, the New York Elderly Hospital enforced a similar condition, giving employees a September 1 deadline instead of a June deadline. It was. .. “We take care of sick people, but some are very important. We are responsible for the safety of sick people every day,” said the hospital mission. “There is a great deal of interest in this issue, and vaccination with COVID-19 is the most important and responsible action that can be taken as a NYP team member for the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and communities. It’s clear, and ourselves. “ Gresham states that he is receiving both doses and encourages union members to do so, but workers claim that they “have the right to make decisions about their health.” He met with Steve Corwin, Chief Executive Officer of the New York Presbyterian Church, to discuss union members’ concerns. He added that union members were overwhelmingly opposed to compulsory vaccination, even if they chose to get their own injections. Other hospitals in the New York City area are considering similar policies, Gotamist reports. However, the New York State Nurses Association agrees with 1199 SEIU. “NYSNA strongly opposes compulsory vaccination of COVID-19 healthcare providers as a condition of employment or as a state or federal obligation,” in a published statement. .. As of June 22, Houston Methodists announced that 153 employees had been dismissed or resigned in the last two weeks. “Many of my clients were actually infected with COVID as a result of treating COVID-positive patients. The gratitude from the Methodist hospitals is a pink voucher,” said Jared Woodfill, a lawyer based in Houston. Phil says.

