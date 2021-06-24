Almost all COVID-19 deaths in the United States are currently unvaccinated

Almost COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Currently, the dead in the United States are those who were not. VaccinationA stunning demonstration of how effective the shots were, and the number of deaths per day (currently less than 300) could be virtually zero if all qualified people were vaccinated. Indicates that there is sex.

Associated Press analysis of government data available from May shows that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for less than 1,200 of the more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%.

And of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May, only about 150 died in fully vaccinated people. That’s about 0.8% per day on average, or five deaths.

AP analyzed the numbers provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC itself does not estimate the rate of hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated people due to data limitations.

Among them: Only about 45 states report breakthrough infections, and some states are more aggressive than others in looking for such cases. Therefore, the data probably underestimate such infections, CDC officials said.

Still, the overall trend that emerges from the data reflects what many healthcare authorities see across the country and what top experts say.

Earlier this month, Andy Slavit, a former Biden administration adviser on COVID-19, suggested that 98% to 99% of Americans who died of the coronavirus were unvaccinated.

“The COVID-19 deaths, especially in almost all adults, are now completely preventable,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Tuesday because the vaccine is so effective. Stated. She called such death “especially tragic.”

Deaths in the United States plummeted from an average of over 3,400 days in mid-January, a month after the vaccination drive.

According to the CDC, about 63% of all vaccinated Americans (aged 12 and older) are vaccinated at least once, and 53% are fully vaccinated. While there is a shortage of vaccines in much of the world, the US supply is so plentiful that demand has dropped dramatically, leaving Shots unused.

Los Bagne, a 68-year-old small business owner in Cheyenne, Wyoming, was eligible for the vaccine in early February, but couldn’t. He died on June 4, after spending more than three weeks in the hospital, infected and unvaccinated, and his lungs were filled with fluid. He couldn’t swallow because of a stroke.

“I didn’t think he would catch it because he had never been out,” said his sad sister, Karen McKnight. She wondered, “Why do you risk not getting vaccinated?”

Preventable deaths are projected to continue, according to experts, with outbreaks occurring in the pockets of unvaccinated countries in the fall and winter. Ali Mokudad, a professor of health index science at the University of Washington in Seattle, said modeling suggests that the country will continue to kill 1,000 people a day next year.

Incidents, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in Arkansas, which has the lowest immunization rates in the country and is fully protected by only about 33% of the population.

“It’s sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented,” Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted as he urged people to take their shots.

In King County, Seattle, the public health department has found only three deaths in the last 60 days of fully vaccinated people. About 95% of the remaining 62 deaths were either unvaccinated or received only one dose.

“These are all parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends of someone,” said Dr. Mark del Beccaro, who helps lead the outreach program for vaccination in King County. “It’s still many deaths, and they are preventable deaths.”

In the St. Louis region, more than 90% of patients admitted with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated, said Dr. Alex Garza, a hospital administrator who directs the outbreak to the task force in metropolitan areas.

“The majority of them have expressed some regret about not being vaccinated,” Garza said. “This is a fairly common refrain I’ve heard from patients with COVID.”

The story of the deaths of unvaccinated people may convince some people that they should be vaccinated, but young adults (the group least likely to be vaccinated) are loved ones. May be more motivated by the desire to protect, said epidemiologist David Michaels of George Washington, a public health school at a university in the capital of the country.

Others need paid vacation to get shots and deal with any side effects, Michaels said.

This month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began demanding that health care workers, including hospitals and nursing homes, be provided with such leave. However, Michaels, who headed OSHA under President Barack Obama, said authorities went a step further and applied the rules to meat and chicken factories, other food businesses, and other places where workers were at risk. Said it should have been.

Living alone, Bagne ran a business that helped people set up a company in Wyoming for tax incentives. He got sick and sent an email to his sister in April about the illness that caused dizziness and confusion, planning to retire and ending the business.

“Whatever it is, the bug robbed me a lot,” he wrote.

As his health deteriorated, his neighbor finally persuaded him to go to the hospital.

“Why was the message in his condition so obscure that he didn’t understand the importance of vaccines? He was a very bright person,” his sister said. “I wish he had been vaccinated, but it’s sad that I didn’t understand how it could prevent him from getting infected with COVID.”