Six new deaths in the state, three dead in the St. Cloud region





For the first time since August, Sherburne County did not report new confirmed or possible cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. According to reports, Stearns County reported three newly identified cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and Benton County has not reported new cases since Saturday. Reportedly, 138 newly identified cases of COVID-19 were reported state-wide, with 6 new deaths on Thursday. The reported deaths on Thursday were residents of Anoka, Becker, Lyon, Redwood, and St. Louis County. One of the dead, a resident of St. Louis County, was in his late thirties. Since the start of the pandemic, Stearns County has reported 22,566 confirmed cases and 225 deaths, Benton County has reported 5,830 cases and 95 deaths, and Sherburne County has reported 12,028 cases and 95 deaths. Reported death. Throughout the state, the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reached 604,879 on Thursday, killing 7,561 people, according to the Ministry of Health. Since the start of the pandemic, 32,585 people have required hospitalization for COVID-19 in the state and 6,612 have required intensive care, according to the report. As of Tuesday, more than 3 million people in the state had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 2.8 million had completed all of the series, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of people vaccinated in the Tri-County area is as follows: Stearns County: 67,680 at least one dose, 62,568 completed series

Benton County: 14,709 at least one dose, 13,997 completed series

Sherburne County: 36,430 at least one dose, 34,327 complete series Globally, there are more than 179.7 million cases of COVID-19, of which more than 33.5 million are in the United States. Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.. More than 3.8 million people have died of infectious diseases worldwide, including more than 602,000 in the United States.







