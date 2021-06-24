Health
Innovative kidney donor “voucher” system saves lives
Health Day Reporter
Thursday, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News)-In the Chronic World Kidney disease, The dilemma is not uncommon: relatively young patients kidney Trouble may require a transplant in the future, and older families are ready to step up. However, while the need for a kidney transplant is predictable, it does not happen immediately.
Therefore, older donors do not act. Given that the supply of donors is not meeting demand, the loss of great opportunities due to age and circumstances has long frustrated people in the kidney transplant community.
However, new research reports what appears to be a possible solution to the problem: kidney vouchers.
“It’s like a coupon to use in the future,” said research author Dr. Jeffrey Veil. He is a Kidney Transplant Specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine’s Kidney Transplant Exchange Program. “And that makes a lot of sense, especially for older people who want to be a living donor but need to donate now, even if the family whose kidneys are intended does not. Need now. is.”
Veale explained that when donors sign up for a voucher program, what they are actually doing is giving kidneys to strangers in urgent need. But by doing so, they are given a voucher and can assign it to those they really want to help.
The patient can then “cash out” the voucher at any time in the future and immediately get “priority status” on the donor wait list of another living donor at any time. their Needs will be soon.
Veale said it was Judge Howard Brodmann, a patient at UCLA, who first proposed the idea seven years ago. Under Veale’s control at the time, Brodmann decided to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger. I knew that by doing so, I could “bank” my kidneys for my grandchildren if the need arises.
Kidney vouchers encourage “living donations”
Since then, the voucher program has been expanded to 79 facilities across the United States where the process is highly regulated and controlled.
Kidney vouchers are assigned when donations are made and are not transferable. Each donor can assign vouchers to up to 5 different potential recipients, including those without kidney disease. But in the end, only one of them (the one you need first) will be able to use it.
The voucher also does not provide any guarantee that the kidneys will actually be available immediately. It also does not move the holder in front of the cue to get the kidneys from the dead. Priority is assigned only to kidneys donated by other living donors. And if the owner dies or for some reason disqualifies the transplant, the voucher becomes invalid.
So did kidney vouchers cause an increase in live kidney donations?
After reviewing the data edited by the National Kidney Registry, Veale said the answer was yes.
According to registry figures, a total of 250 donations were made under the Voucher Program at 79 transplant centers between 2014 and 2021.
Donors were 19 to 78 years old. Nearly 8% of them were over 65 years old. According to the survey results, almost two-thirds were women and almost all (96%) were white.
Better results when the kidneys come from a living donor
During the survey period, six recipients redeemed vouchers. Meanwhile, according to a report published online on June 23, the waiting period for transplants for people registered in the registry has been reduced by three months. JAMA surgery..
Veale’s team concluded that the voucher program works as designed. In other words, knowing that your loved one is covered, convince the hesitant donor to move on.
“The idea was initially resisted by the porting community because it was really out of the box,” Veil said. “But it’s getting huge. Hundreds of vouchers have been completed, and it definitely makes a difference. There is no doubt that the program will get donors that wouldn’t otherwise donate.”
“The need for lifesaving [living] Kidney transplants are well above supply, “said Diane Lapointe Radow. She is the director of the Biodonor Program in the Department of Population Health Sciences and Policy at the Lecanati Miller Transplant Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
Rudow states that about 98,000 patients are on the waiting list for kidney transplants, but only about 39,000 are transplanted each year. Of them, only 5,000 to 6,000 are from living donors.
“The kidneys of a living donor usually give good results and last a long time,” she said. “In addition, the transplant can be timed before the patient spends years on dialysis.”
However, while being “carefully optimistic” about the ability to improve the number of voucher programs, Rudow said it was important for potential donors to know the details. For example, as a private non-profit organization, she pointed out that the kidney registry “has no federal oversight and there is no guarantee that the kidney registry will exist when the kidneys are ready.”
Still, “the concept of vouchers may help people reassure themselves as living donors to strangers, especially if they know that their families are protected,” Rudow added. I did.
For more information
There’s more about donating live kidneys in National Kidney Foundation..
Source: Jeffrey Veale, MD, Urologist and Kidney Transplant Specialist, Kidney Transplant Exchange Program, UCLA Health, Urology, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles. Dianne LaPointe Rudow, PhD, Director, Living Donor Program, Population Health Sciences and Policy Department, Lecanati Miller Transplant Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City. JAMA surgery, June 23, 2021, online
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]