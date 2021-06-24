Innovative kidney donor “voucher” system saves lives

Alan Moses

Thursday, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News)-In the Chronic World Kidney disease, The dilemma is not uncommon: relatively young patients kidney Trouble may require a transplant in the future, and older families are ready to step up. However, while the need for a kidney transplant is predictable, it does not happen immediately.

Therefore, older donors do not act. Given that the supply of donors is not meeting demand, the loss of great opportunities due to age and circumstances has long frustrated people in the kidney transplant community.

However, new research reports what appears to be a possible solution to the problem: kidney vouchers.

“It’s like a coupon to use in the future,” said research author Dr. Jeffrey Veil. He is a Kidney Transplant Specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine’s Kidney Transplant Exchange Program. “And that makes a lot of sense, especially for older people who want to be a living donor but need to donate now, even if the family whose kidneys are intended does not. Need now. is.”