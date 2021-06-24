NI introduces Covid vaccine passport scheme





In Northern Ireland, the Ministry of Health has announced that the Covid Vaccine Passport Scheme will be introduced.

The international vaccine certification system, which facilitates overseas travel for those who have been vaccinated twice, will be implemented by July 19 at the latest.

The agency said it was working on the scheme before that date (potentially as early as July 5th) and said it would be possible if the cybersecurity checks were successfully cleared. The use of a vaccine passport has not been decided, but it may also be used to attend sporting events and concerts. This plan will realize cooperation with the Republic. The vaccine certification process is currently being developed by UK and EU authorities. Dan West, Chief Digital Information Officer of the agency, said: “This complements the UK’s existing signaling system for international travel, which can include PCR tests and quarantine rules, depending on the location of the trip. “We need to make a final decision on when and how to use these vaccine certificates, but it is hoped that it will be easier for people who have received both vaccines to travel abroad. “Governments and businesses may decide to use them in other situations, such as access to events and activities. Such a decision has not yet been made here in Northern Ireland or elsewhere. . “ West added: “Many efforts have been made to realize the Northern Ireland plan. Unlike other jurisdictions, there were no advantages of existing medical services apps. Therefore, we built the system from scratch. I am. “We also want to make sure that rigorous cybersecurity checks have been completed to protect against hackers, reflecting how seriously we take the protection of personal data.” Northern Ireland vaccine certificates are initially in a special hard copy format. They have security and anti-counterfeiting features and require a special printing process. Digital alternatives in hard copy format will be available by mid-August. It also supports the proof of a negative PCR Covid test as an alternative to proof of vaccination. The process of applying for and receiving hard copy certification is expected to take 10 days.

