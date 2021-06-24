Health
Why it’s not a big deal
- According to a new study, some people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine develop redness, itching, swelling, and even a painful rash.
- However, this reaction is rare and occurs in only a few people.
- Experts say these reactions are relatively minor and are not a reason to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine.
by
This reaction begins days to a week or more after the first dose, and the rash can be very large. These rashes are “COVID arm, ”Can also occur in other parts body..
Recent new research
In this study, a team of allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) surveyed 49,197 Massachusetts General Hospital employees who received the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 40,000 of them completed at least one symptomatological study after the first dose of the vaccine.
Researchers found that skin reactions were reported only by 776 survey respondents after the first dose.
The most common skin reactions were rashes and itching outside the injection site, with an average age of 41 years for those who reported the reaction.
Skin reactions are much more common in women (85%) than in men (15%), depending on race, with whites being the most affected, followed by Asians, and African Americans being the most affected. did not.
Of the 609 patients who received the first dose and then the second dose, 508 (83%) did not report recurrent skin reactions.
For those who did not have a skin reaction on the first dose, over 2% reported a skin reaction after the second dose, with rashes and itching being the most common.
“This is the first information we have about the risk of a skin reaction recurring after dose 2 if there is a dose 1 response,” said the lead investigator. Dr. Kimberly G. Blumenthal, The co-director of the clinical epidemiology program within the Department of Rheumatoid Arthritis at MGH said in a statement. “Our findings can give people with rashes, urticaria, and swelling a significant sense of security after a single dose of the mRNA vaccine.”
by Dr. Michele S. GreenA dermatologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York said that local reactions to the vaccine are fairly common and not a source of concern. And that’s not the reason for postponing the second dose.
She noted that some patients experienced swelling at the site of dermal fillers in facial cosmetics after receiving the COVID vaccine. These reactions differ from the rare forms of allergic reactions to vaccines.
“Skin reactions are not a contraindication to vaccination or re-vaccination and do not cause vigilance,” Green emphasized. “These skin rashes are different from immediate anaphylactic reactions that require immediate treatment.”
Green explained that irritation and swelling at the injection site are considered to be a type of skin hypersensitivity reaction associated with the immune system. She believes it may be related to the immune cell’s response to the components of the vaccine.
“It’s not yet clear why some patients have this reaction,” she said, adding that some people may experience the reaction in other parts of the body, including:
To relieve the discomfort of these reactions, Green recommends the use of topical steroids, warm compresses, or over-the-counter painkillers.
by
Where COVID-19 vaccines are distributed, it is necessary to adhere to the waiting period for vaccinated and vaccinated persons. Epinephrine Shots available to treat a small number of affected people.
“Yes, some patients may have a more serious response to the mRNA COVID vaccine,” Green said. “Anaphylactic reactions within 4 hours can be a source of concern, [indicate you] You should seek medical care. “
Some people develop a red, itchy, swollen, and even painful rash where they have been vaccinated with COVID-19. New research shows that this reaction rarely occurs and only in a small proportion of people.
The study also found that women were the most affected and African Americans were the least.
According to experts, this reaction is neither a cause of concern nor a reason to postpone the second vaccination.
They also say that some people experience more serious reactions in very rare cases, but vaccine distribution sites are ready to treat affected people.
..
