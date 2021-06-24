Expanding the scope of glucose monitoring can save more than $ 5,000 a year for men in Summerland – Victoria News





Brian Slater of Summerland had to pay $ 5,200 a year for a technology that would help monitor glucose to control diabetes. Now, thanks to a decision by the British Columbia Government, type 1 and type 2 diabetic slaters and others will have easy access to the Dexcom G6 continuous blood glucose monitoring program. The decision, announced in June, extends the scope of BC PharmaCare for this technology. 34-year-old Slater was pleased with this decision after using the Dexcom G6 for about three years. "This device will be available to more people," he said. The Dexcom G6 includes a small wearable sensor that measures glucose just below the skin. A transmitter that continuously and wirelessly sends blood glucose to a display device, and a compatible smart device or receiver that displays real-time blood glucose data to the user without the need for fingertips or scanning. These devices improve diabetes management and quality of life for both patients and their caregivers, and increase confidence and reduce stress by making blood glucose measurements easier to obtain. Using this device has improved both Slater's work and personal life, as well as his health. This technology connects to an Apple device and provides information about his insulin levels. "I warn me before my blood sugar drops and before it rises," he said. "It definitely had a positive impact. I was able to focus more on my life than on diabetes." Slater was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was about 6 years old and has had to monitor his blood glucose levels ever since. The Dexcom G6 system works well, but it's also expensive due to its subscription base and monthly fee. It is estimated that more than 520,000 people in British Columbia have been diagnosed with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. It is estimated that an additional 1 million people in the state have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

