New treatments for invasive prostate cancer improve survival





Experimental treatment Extends the lifespan of men with advanced prostate cancer It resisted other treatments, provided new hope for patients with advanced illness, and opened the door to promising new forms of cancer treatment. Researchers reported on Wednesday that deaths were reduced by almost 40 percent during the course of clinical trials among men who received new treatment compared to similar patients who received standard treatment alone. Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in American men after lung cancer. An estimated 34,130 men will die of prostate cancer this year. One in eight men will be diagnosed with the disease at some point in their lives. The risk increases with age and cancer is more common in black men. New treatments rely on radioactive molecules that target proteins on the surface of prostate cancer cells. The study followed 831 patients with progressive disease in 10 countries for a median of 20 months and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“This is something new. You are irradiating the cancer itself,” said Karen Knudsen, chairman and chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. “This is a much more sophisticated strategy for targeting tumors.” “You’re not just destroying cancer cells. You’re wisely bombing where the tumor finds to live.” There is no definitive treatment for metastatic prostate cancer, and new treatments are urgently needed, Dr. Knudsen said. Most life-prolonging treatments rely on the suppression or blockage of androgens, the male hormones that promote prostate cancer. “This opens the door to precision radiation therapy targeting other molecules on the surface of other cancer cells,” said Dr. Philip Kantov, director of medicine at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. I am. The trial treatment, called lutetium-177-PSMA-617, is a combination of a compound that targets proteins on the surface of prostate cancer cells called a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and radioactive particles that attack the cells.

Most of the PSMA proteins that can be detected by imaging scans are present only in prostate cancer cells, so treatment damage to surrounding tissues is small, and he is the co-principal investigator of the study and medical director of the Tulane Cancer Center. Dr. Oliver Sartor said. In New Orleans. This protein is not ubiquitous in prostate tumors, but is found in more than 80% of cases. Of the patients screened for the study, 87 percent were PSMA positive. Only men who were positive for the marker were included in the study. The study enrolled men with metastatic prostate cancer called castration-resistant prostate cancer. All patients had advanced disease despite treatment with chemotherapy and hormonal therapy to suppress and block androgens. Participants were given treatment every 6 weeks with up to 6 doses with standard treatment, or were randomly assigned to continue standard treatment alone without chemotherapy or other isotopes. It was. After a median follow-up of 20.9 months, patients who received treatment survived a median of 15.3 months, while those who received standard treatment alone were 11.3 months, a 38% reduction. Their tumors were likely to shrink, prostate-specific antigen levels were likely to decrease, and the risk of developing cancer was reduced by 60%. Side effects (most commonly fatigue, dry mouth, nausea) were more common in patients who received the compound than in those who did not, but may have a significant impact on quality of life. did not.

This study had some limitations. Although it was a randomized trial, it was an open-label trial because it was difficult to conduct a double-blind trial with radiation therapy. Both the patient and the doctor knew if they were being treated. It caused some problems early on as patients who were disappointed with the assignment withdrew from the trial. The investigational drug worked where other approaches failed, Dr. Sartor emphasized. “These patients were receiving essentially all available treatments,” he said. “This is the first drug to target tumors and, in fact, benefits the overall survival of incredibly highly pretreated patients.” Dr. Sartor, along with Dr. Bernd Krause of the Rostock University Medical Center in Germany, was a co-principal investigator for the study. The exam is from Novartis Inc. Endocyte Inc. Sponsored by Advanced Accelerator Applications. Dr. Sartor is a paid consultant for the company. The data was analyzed by the sponsor and provided in secret to the author. Novartis officials said the company will apply to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of a new treatment later this year.

