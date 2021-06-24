Health
Leopard gecko skin tumor caused by an oncogene
The name of the leopard gecko is Frosty and I couldn’t miss it.
A yellow band striped the back, and unusually white skin peeked through the spots on the head and tail. “This is a really impressive color pattern,” says Leonid Krugryak, a geneticist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and a researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.
A California reptile store began breeding Frosty in 2016, creating a colony of lemon-yellow lizards. The color type was known as lemon frost. With bold bands and fashionable spots, rare animals were able to get over $ 2,000.
But flashy Gecko There was one problem. Within the first 5 years of life, about 80% develop bulbous white skin tumors. In some individuals, these tumors can grow large, immobilize the animal, and rupture can cause infection. Kruglyak and his colleagues suspected a genetic root. Single gene.. “The same thing that gave the gecko such an unusual color seemed to cause the tumor,” he says.
His team is now using a variety of genetic analyzes to track tumors and shades of genes associated with the deadly human cancer, cutaneous melanoma, and the team journaled on June 24, 2021. Announced in.Report PLOS genetics.
“It’s really great to identify the genetic basis of this trait in reptiles,” says Douglas Menke, a developmental geneticist at the University of Georgia who was not involved in the study. Genetic studies of reptiles are rare, and biomedical studies are even rarer, he says.Like mice and zebrafish studied in the lab Leopard gecko One day, he says, it may serve as a model for scientists studying melanoma.
“It’s unclear if the leopard gecko will be a laboratory mouse in the reptile world,” he says. “But it is certainly possible.”
Colorful collaboration
In 2017, when UCLA postdoc Longhua Guo first came to Kruglyak’s lab, he was looking for an interesting project. I was inspired when he came across an online “Seeds of the Day” article about the leopard gecko. “The image immediately popped out to me,” says Guo. “These animals have so many attractive colors and patterns.”
Geckos come in a variety of vibrant shades, including sunburst tangerine, black knight, and granite snow, but scientists didn’t know much about the genetics behind the mutants. “There is little understanding of how animals display this amazing variety of colors,” says Kruglyak. In fact, little is known about the genetics of reptiles.
Lizards and snakes are not established laboratory animals like mice, and scientists have not developed extensive tools to study them. For example, the leopard gecko genome is not carefully spelled out and no one has identified which gene is on which chromosome.
At a meeting with Kruglyak, “Leonid was very excited and started developing animal count and mapping strategies,” Guo said. Still, if Guo and Kruglyak wanted to know which genes were behind which colors, they first needed gecko DNA. Guo proposed an idea to Steve Sykes, a California reptile breeder. Sykes had hundreds of geckos, detailed breeding records, and a passion for science. “It was a very lucky moment in my life,” Guo recalls. Sykes agreed to work with the scientists and introduced them to Mr. Frosty and his colorful cousin.
Gene Hunter
The dazzling colors of many animals, such as tropical fish, chameleons, and leopard geckos, come from cells called the iris. Unlike human skin cells, which obtain color from the chemical pigment melanin, the iris produces color through crystals. The shape and structure of these crystals influences how light is bent and reflected, creating a rainbow of possible colors. In the leopard gecko, the crystal arrangement is white.
Guo collected DNA from these 500 lizards and read the genetic “letter” of the animal’s genome. The team was looking for a DNA region that could be linked to a genetic marker that occurs only in certain color varieties, especially lemon matte animals.
Kruglyak’s lab is not a reptile lab, and his team has never studied the leopard gecko. However, his work focuses on the genetic basis of different traits of different organisms. He investigated yeast strains with abnormal metabolism and roundworms resistant to certain drugs. The gecko project adds a new twist to the expertise of Kruglyak’s team, mapping specific properties to specific regions within the genome.
Researchers have mapped the lemon frost trait to a region containing the single gene SPINT1. This gene was already associated with cancer in humans and other animals. For example, in the absence of the functional SPINT1 gene, both mice and zebrafish develop tumors. Scientists have also involved this gene in human skin melanoma.
Given the role of genes in cancer, Kruglyak says it is a clear candidate for the cause of lemon frost gecko tumors. Intragenic errors increase the production of white skin cells and the light-reflecting crystals in them, which can give the gecko the characteristic bright color and tumor.
Next, Guo wants to pursue the genetic basis for more lizard colors, including two breeds called Blizzard and Patternless, which lack all colors and patterns. He and Kruglyak don’t know if this study reveals other findings that may be related to human health. It’s a matter of curiosity-based research, says Kruglyak. Studying anomalous phenomena from pure curiosity guides scientists in amazing directions and reveals new insights into important molecular pathways.
“Why don’t you like the story that begins with the animal Frosty?” He added.
Longhua Guo et al. “‘Lemon Frost’ leopard gecko and iris phobia genetics.” PLOS genetics.. Published online on June 24, 2021. DOI: 10.1371 / journal.pgen.1009580
Provided by
Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Estimate: Https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-leopard-gecko-skin-tumors-cancer.html Leopard gecko skin tumor followed by a cancer gene (June 24, 2021) from 2021 June 24 Get to
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair trade for personal research or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
