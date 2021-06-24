Eating milk chocolate may help burn fat, studies of postmenopausal women show





Eating a milk chocolate bar right after waking up or just before going to bed is a pleasant surprise. It has not been shown to burn body fat, help lower blood sugar levels and cause weight gain, New research A number of postmenopausal women were found conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “Chocolate is a big problem for people who come to my clinic to lose weight and we don’t know what to do,” said a visiting scholar in Spain working in the BWH sleep and circadian rhythm disorder department. Marta Gallaulet said. In this study, conducted in Spain, postmenopausal women ate 100 grams of milk chocolate within an hour of waking up in the morning or sleeping at night. They did so for two weeks and couldn’t drink chocolate at other times of the day. The chocolate bar was about 500 calories, but no woman gained weight. Researchers have found that eating chocolate in the morning can help burn fat and lower blood sugar levels. It also helped reduce hunger and the desire for sweets later in the day. “They were no longer hungry for chocolate or looking for sweets,” Garaulet said. Studies show that eating a chocolate bar at night improved sleep, increased exercise metabolism, and reduced calorie intake the next day. “I like this, I really like it, because when many people really like chocolate and sometimes feel guilty and guilty, it gets worse because you crave it.” Said Garaulet. Chocolate lovers can enjoy the snack and feel at ease, but Garaulet said there is one caveat. “The important thing here is that they only had chocolate in a narrow time frame, so it’s not the same if they had chocolate all day long,” Garaulet told Herald. Garaulet, who said he could never go without chocolate in the house, wanted to investigate the health effects of candy because of its bad reputation and its relationship to emotional diets. “No one eats lettuce or tomatoes during stress or sadness, but chocolate is so emotionally related that I wanted to know,” Garrollet said. Although there is a lot of research on dark chocolate, galaulette is preferred in Spain where the research was done, and dark chocolate contains antioxidants, caffeine, and other factors that can affect the research. So I focused on milk chocolate. Garaulet said more research is needed to find out how eating chocolate affects men and young women.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos