The government is urging older people to be vaccinated prior to further resumption, the latest Singapore news

He was finally relieved to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, but persuading his father and grandparents to jab is a major hurdle that Brian Thing still has to overcome.

A 24-year-old undergraduate told The New Paper that his 53-year-old father refused to vaccinate, even though he was advised to get vaccinated by someone else in his family.

“After hearing my father’s concerns and fears about’potential long-term side effects’, my grandparents also decided not to be jabed,” Sng said.

His father fears that he may have long-term side effects, but he is also concerned about what happens to the vaccine that worsens the health of his 75-year-old Sng’s grandparents.

“I tried to reason with my dad, but he could be pretty stubborn. He finally understands that the vaccine is intended to protect us and not harm us. I hope, “Sng said.

At a press conference yesterday, Health Minister On Ye Kung, co-chair of the multi-provincial task force working here on the pandemic, said that about 75 percent of eligible seniors over the age of 60 received at least one dose. Received or vaccinated, but that is “not enough”.

“It’s really important that our seniors get vaccinated … we hope more of them come forward,” said On.

Treasury Minister Lawrence Wong gave a more detailed breakdown, stating that nearly 80% of people in their 60s are at least partially vaccinated, but still 70% of people over the age of 70. Is less than.

About 3 million people in Singapore, or about 53% of the population, have been vaccinated at least once, of which about 2 million have been vaccinated a second and have completed a complete vaccination program. ..

As the supply of vaccines has been accelerated in Singapore, the national vaccination program will be accelerated from Saturday, with up to 80,000 vaccinations per day from the current 47,000.

New target

The new goal is to have at least two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated twice by National Foundation Day. Wong, who is also the co-chair of the Task Force, said.

He encouraged all seniors to be vaccinated and emphasized the simplified process of being able to jab without booking slots online.

He said that many of the cases in recent clusters of Bukit Melaview are associated with the elderly, and such outbreaks can easily occur in other parts of Singapore.

He called on young Singaporeans to persuade older, unvaccinated parents.

A business analyst who wanted to be known only as 24-year-old D. Wong said he was worried that his grandmother, 91, would be jabed after hearing rumors about obvious side effects. Told to.

“But when we explained it to her and convinced her, she agreed to be vaccinated.

“This was especially after it was announced that she could step into the vaccination center and jab,” said D. Wong, who lives with her grandmother, siblings and parents.

“She rarely leaves home, but we all still need to work and go out.

“We are worried about returning the virus to her,” he added.

His grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and is currently undergoing testing to assess vaccination eligibility.

Psychologist Evonne Lek said that some older people do not understand the importance of getting vaccinated, while others are reluctant because of minimal interaction with people.

She states: “Some families talk about seeing their grandchildren as a motivation for older people to get vaccinated. This seems to be very effective.

“If a family member expresses a vaccination proposal from a place of concern or affection, this is effective in persuading the elderly to be vaccinated.

“More benefits of vaccination, such as travel and visits to public places, will also encourage them.”

Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious disease expert at the National University of Singapore’s Yonglulin School of Medicine, said vaccination rates for the elderly are not high enough today.

“When we move into a Covid-19 epidemic, they will almost certainly get infected with Covid-19, just as people get infected with colds and the flu on a regular basis.

“In the absence of vaccination, they are at high risk of serious illness and death,” said Professor Fisher.

Additional report: HEDY YANG