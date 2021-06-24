Nursing homes struggle to reduce their serious COVID risk: many employees resist vaccination

The lack of vaccination of many nursing home staff has emerged as one of the most serious gaps in US defense against COVID. A quarter of all pandemic deaths across the country occur in nursing homes. Still, across the country, more than 40% of staff have not yet been vaccinated, leaving homes frail and elderly residents vulnerable.

Nursing home managers nationwide Hanging gift cards, cash, T-shirts, etc. However, such incentives have largely failed to convince holdouts. Instead, managers have had slow but steady success in time-consuming, intimate one-on-one sessions, listening to colleagues, medical directors, or other trust to discuss fears. I hesitate to be a source of information that can be done.

“You need to sit opposite them and ask what their children are like,” said Barry Berman, CEO of JGS Lifecare, including Leavitt Nursing Home. “It’s their personal connections that sometimes make a difference.”

Berman shared photos of his five grandchildren on his iPad and told staff that he was eager to pray that young people under the age of eight would soon be eligible for shots and protection. ..

While some nursing homes are considering requiring employees to be vaccinated with COVID, many operators are afraid that mandates simply exacerbate the already serious labor shortage in nursing homes. Therefore, the persuasion remains the name of the game.

However, this was a daunting task as many nursing home workers are immigrants or come from colored communities where distrust of government and medical care can grow. In addition, some are concerned about the side effects of vaccines often supplied by social media.

resulting in, Industry goal to get 75% Of the approximately 1.5 million nursing home staff vaccinated nationwide by June 30, this may be a daunting order. Only about 57 percent of nursing home employees nationwide are fully vaccinated, Federal Data Show, Massachusetts outperforms many states, with about 70% being vaccinated.

Despite the decline in overall numbers, the risk of COVID to residents of nursing homes remains significant. The number of new and ongoing clusters of nursing homes in Massachusetts is second only to that of childcare environments. Status data display..

A deadly cluster at a nursing home in Kentucky in April serves as a harsh memory of urgency. Unvaccinated employees ignited an outbreak of COVID-19 in a nursing home where most residents (but about half of the staff) were vaccinated. According to a review by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 26 residents were infected, including 18 vaccinated. Three residents died, including two unvaccinated.

Residents of nursing homes are still at special risk after vaccination. This is because the living quarters are close, mainly indoors, and the immune system is often weakened.But in general, serious illness and death Very rare for vaccinated people.

Dr. Asif Merchant, medical director of four nursing homes in the Metro West region, where staff vaccination rates range from about 60% to 85%, walked floor-to-floor during regular rounds and casually went to workers. He said he would ask if there was anything. vaccination. Last week, a worker confessed that he couldn’t be shot because he was afraid of the needle.

“I said to her,’It’s like a mosquito bite. If you’re scared, I’ll come and give you a shot personally, and she immediately agreed,” the merchant said. Said. “I told her that many people are afraid of needles,” and they are shot.

Merchants have also found that providing cash incentives to staff can sometimes backfire.

“Sometimes it may make them suspicious,” he said. “They think” Why are they asking me to take it [shot] With a $ 20 gift card. “

A spokeswoman for the State Health Department said vaccination rates for nursing home staff have increased by 4% across the state over the past month, helping the facility increase rates in mobile clinics and managing shots. We are dispatching a supporting team.

The American Healthcare Association, a national industry association for nursing homes, held an online session for workers across the country on Tuesday to ask medical professionals about vaccines. From many questions, it was clear that employees were nailed to false rumors swirling around social media, claiming strange and horrifying side effects from shots such as infertility. Vaccines make recipients magnetic..

Dr. Sarabury, a geriatrician at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston, deliberately nodded that he was asked similar questions by children aged 12 and 15 who had recently been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

“A 15-year-old kid is like,’Is this vaccine still in me as I grow older and will cause side effects in the future?'” She said. Berry explained that the researchers enrolled in the first vaccine trial and had no long-term effects on people who were followed for more than a year. She assured viewers that the vaccine “rarely causes side effects beyond the first few months, which was a kind of relief for my son.”

Federal regulators recently requested the facility to begin weekly progress reporting and began posting data, hoping to increase immunization rates for nursing home staff and better understand the outbreak.But finding information at the Medicare & Medicaid Service Center is difficult Nursing home data website.

“It’s definitely not consumer friendly,” said Toby Edelman, senior policy attorney at the Medicare Advocacy Center. “And knowing if staff and residents are vaccinated is important to the family.”

At Cheryl House in Boston, vaccination rates are 84%, but CEO Patrick Stapleton has set even higher goals. He said one factor in favor of them is the many years of older employees who are more open to vaccination. Stapleton offered a $ 50 gift card early in the vaccine campaign, but personal conversations seemed more productive in convincing later holdouts.

He is currently considering requiring new employees to take shots. Given the serious labor shortage in the industry, he admits it is a dangerous proposal.

“That’s not something we downplay, but it’s what we’re talking about,” he said. “There are a lot of employer dangers here, but it’s a balance with what’s safe for our population.”

Keirazar can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar..