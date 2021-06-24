Ohio officials recommend COVID vaccine despite risk of myocarditis

The risk of rare heart complications from the COVID-19 vaccine is low in children and young adults, much lower than the risk of COVID-19 itself, the Ohio Health Department said Thursday.

Cardiology specialists at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center and the National Children’s Hospital said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the small risks of children developing heart inflammation and should not interfere with people. ..

“As a parent, it’s right to assess risks and benefits and think very seriously about them,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Health Officer of the State Department of Health. “But in my medical view, the analysis relies heavily on aspects of the benefits of vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine, so it seems to me that it is the right choice.”

The impetus to reaffirm the value of the vaccine is that federal health officials said Wednesday that there was a “likely link” between Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine, which increased the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. After that. In adolescents and young adults, however, the link was “rare.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Advisory Board concluded that the risk was small. Of the more than 138 million Americans who received both shots of either vaccine, the CDC identified less than 400 cases of either heart disease — 12.6 per million seconds of dosing.

Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis are predominantly found in teens and young adults aged 12 to 30 years, predominantly after the second vaccination.

According to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, 14 Ohio people report suffering from myocarditis after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Since VAERS accepts all submissions from patients, it is unclear whether some or all of the episodes of myocarditis were actually associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the State Health Department, more than 5.5 million Ohio people have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. This includes over 1 million people under the age of 30.

According to the CDC, most people who experience heart inflammation are recovering and doing well. There are no deaths associated with side effects associated with heart disease.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis can impair heart function and cause chest pain, shortness of breath, malaise, rapid or abnormal heart rhythms, said Dr. Saurabh Rajpal of the Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Frank Tyce, a cardiologist at Mount Carmel, told Dispatch that myocarditis and pericarditis often occur together. He said that mild forms of illness can be left to “perform their course.”

“It’s important to take a break and refrain from strenuous physical activity,” said Tais.

Treatment of mild myocarditis includes taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen and naproxen for about 2 weeks and limiting physical activity for up to 6 months. The anti-inflammatory drug colchicine may be prescribed for 3 months to prevent the recurrence of myocarditis.

The CDC has found a slightly increased risk of myocarditis in vaccinated men aged 12 to 17 years. This is about 70 times per million seconds, Rajpal said. Tice said it may be because young men are physically active and more likely to participate in competitive sports. However, that rate is 70 times lower than the rate of myocarditis in people infected with the virus.

The severity of the condition also varies. Most cases of vaccine-related myocarditis are mild and can be resolved with minimal intervention, said Dr. Simon Lee, a pediatric cardiologist. However, children infected with COVID-19 were more likely to develop the most serious condition called fulminant myocarditis.

“Children with fulminant myocarditis are very ill and usually require hospitalization in the intensive care unit and are very ill and need to be placed in a mechanical life support system,” Lee said. Stated.

Fulminant myocarditis can cause multiple organ failure and death, and some patients may require a heart transplant, Lee said. As far as he knows, he said no child developed a serious condition after vaccination.

Vanderhoff urged his Ohio parents to vaccinate their children.In particular, more infectious variants of the virus, including the delta variant, which was first identified in India at the end of last year and now accounts for about 20% of COVID-19 cases, are prominent in the United States.

“Thankfully, our vaccine is very good for Delta variants, especially for what we are most concerned about: keeping people away from the hospital and preventing death. It looks like they’re working, “Vanderhoff said. “But for unvaccinated people, they are now facing a virus that has demonstrated their ability to wipe out communities and bring more people to hospitals.”

[email protected]

@sarahszilagy