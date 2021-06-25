COVID-19 claims another Yuconer’s life





The outbreak of COVID-19 killed the fourth Yuconer. Along White horse star on June 24, 2021 The outbreak of COVID-19 killed the fourth Yuconer. Dr. Brendan Hanley, director of health at the Yukon Territory, announced that he had died late Wednesday afternoon. His office does not provide details about viral deaths. “COVID-19 is hitting unvaccinated Yuconer hard,” Hanley said. “We expect the daily case trend to continue for weeks, with additional clusters and smaller outbreaks possible. “Given yet another tragic news of death (Wednesday), it’s more important than ever to stay home if people are ill, be tested for symptoms, and be vaccinated.” According to Hanley, there are four newly identified cases of COVID-19, with 103 valid cases. Since June 4, all variant test results received so far have been positive for gamma (P.1) variants. As of noon on Thursday, the total number of Yukon cases was 224. Three of the new cases occur in Whitehorse and one occurs in the local community. Investigation and contact tracing are underway. “Several individuals previously reported to have recovered have been reclassified as active cases because of persistent symptoms,” Hanley said. “COVID-19 is widespread throughout Yukon, affecting primarily unvaccinated people and is currently present in most Yukon communities. 11 of the 14 communities are COVID-19. It’s the hometown of positive people. “ “Testing for COVID-19 infection is more important than ever,” said Hanley. “Vaccinated people are rarely infected with COVID-19 and should be tested when symptoms occur. “ Most people with COVID-19 infection are not vaccinated. However, 12 people who have been completely vaccinated have also been identified with the virus. Meanwhile, Hanley’s office is reviewing its long-standing policy of refusing to identify the Yukon community that has been hit by the virus. In recent weeks, several mayors and indigenous chiefs have issued social media statements to warn Euconer freely about the existence of COVID in the community.

