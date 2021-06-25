A blood test to detect 50 cancers before symptoms appear will be launched by the NHS this year

A simple blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before the symptoms of the disease appear UK NHS It could be available to 1 million people by 2025 this fall.

Scientist America The test proved to be accurate enough to be deployed as a screening test for people at high risk of illness, including asymptomatic patients over the age of 50.

A total of 140,000 asymptomatic people aged 50 to 77 will participate in the pilot, and blood tests will be done three times each year.

Results are expected within two years, and if successful, screening will be expanded to one million people over the age of 50 by 2025.

In a treatise published in a major cancer journal Annual Tumor ReportResearchers report that while false positive rates are very low, tests often accurately detect cancer before symptoms occur.

Developed by the California company Grail, the test accurately predicted where the cancer was in the body. This can help doctors choose effective diagnostic tests.

many cancer What this test can detect is that there are no screening tests, such as liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, or esophageal cancer, whose most deadly and early detection can make a real difference.

It can also identify many types of cancer that are difficult to diagnose early, such as head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, and some blood cancers.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS’s National Cancer Clinical Director, said: “This latest study provides further evidence that the NHS may help achieve the ambitious goal of detecting three-quarters of cancers early.

“The data are promising and we are working with Grail to see how this test works in clinics across the NHS. It will start soon.”

In the United Kingdom, 56% of cancers are currently diagnosed in stage 1 or 2. NHS long-term plan We have set a goal of increasing it to three-quarters by 2028.

English pilot participants will be identified Through NHS Records I was invited to participate. Anyone who has been tested for a cancer signal will be referred for an NHS investigation.

After being referred to the hospital in the usual way, another 6,000 people who may have cancer symptoms will also be tested.

Dr. Eric Klein, Chairman of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, said:

“These data suggest that multiple cancer detection tests, when used in combination with existing screening tests, can have significant implications for cancer detection methods and, ultimately, public health. I am. “

This test looks for chemical changes in the genetic code fragment (cell-free DNA (cfDNA)) that leaks from the tumor into the bloodstream.

Scientists investigated the performance of the test in 3,537 people (2,823 with cancer and 1,254 without cancer).

We correctly identified when cancer was present in 51.5% of cases at all stages of the disease and incorrectly detected cancer in only 0.5% of cases.

For solid tumors without screening options, such as esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer, the overall sensitivity of the test (ability to produce positive results) is twice that of solid tumors with screening (65.6%). was. Choices such as breast cancer, intestinal cancer, cervical cancer, and prostate cancer.

On the other hand, the overall sensitivity of hematological malignancies such as lymphoma and myeloma was 55.1%.

The test also correctly identified the tissue in which the cancer was found in 88.7% of cases.