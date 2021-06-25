Pandemic surges in drug overdose deaths among African Americans – NBC Chicago

She screamed and cried, hit the dashboard, and asked her husband to drive faster and faster towards her brother lying on the floor in the bedroom.

Craig Elather suffered from anxiety for the rest of his life and was in such a terrible state that his whole body trembled. But because he was black, she said she was seen as unmanageable, not as someone in need of help. 56-year-old Elazer began taking medication to paralyze his nerves before he was old enough to drive a car.

Now his sister Michelle Branch is rushing to his apartment in a poor, almost black neighborhood in northern St. Louis. His mother had already paid for his funeral in monthly installments because his family was afraid of the day he would die from an overdose.

It was September, and many such black areas suffered the most serious damage as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified the crisis of American poisoning in almost every part of the country. The epidemic portraits of the country’s opioids have long been portrayed as white pain in the countryside, but demographics have changed over the years due to the surge in black-American deaths. The pandemic hastened this trend by further flooding the streets with powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl in communities that lack the resources to deal with addiction.

Last year, the number of black deaths in St. Louis tripled compared to whites, jumping by more than 33% in a year.

Dr. Kanika Turner, a local doctor who is leading the effort to contain the crisis, explains that the mortality surge is more pressing than any other civil rights issue. She said the most devastated communities were devastated by drug wars, demonizing black drug users and hollowing out their neighborhoods by sending black men to jail instead of treatment. ..

Last year, George Floyd died in Minneapolis under the knees of a police officer. He had fentanyl in his system and some of the officer’s defenders tried to blame the drug for his death. The world was furious.

“The pandemic shook the boat and shook us all. It always stripped the bandages from the wounds that were there,” Turner said. “We are reversing the history of damage, the history of trauma, and the history of racism.”

The rigorous ruling passed in the 1980s was far more cruel to cracking cocaine users who were likely to be black than powdered cocaine users who were likely to be white.

Until the current opioid epidemic began in the late 1990s and addiction to prescription opioids took root primarily in the struggle, many working with black drug users accepted addiction as a public health crisis. It was. It states that it was impossible. -White community.

When the whites began to die and the television people discussed how they needed to be saved from this public health tragedy, Brunch wondered where they were when her brothers were swirling with addiction. I did. Hooray.

She can’t count how many times her brother tried to calm down.

Even today, blacks are more likely to be put in jail for drug crimes and less likely to be treated.

Whites are much more likely to take buprenorphine than black patients and have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of death from overdose. Instead, blacks tend to be piloted towards methadone and are distributed in highly regulated programs that need to be lined up daily before dawn.

Over the past few years, drug supply has become very unpredictable, and overdose people have multiple drugs in their system, including dangerous cocktails of fentanyl, inhibitors, and stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine. ..

Deaths are beginning to skyrocket among African Americans. The pandemic strengthened that trend by further flooding the streets with fentanyl.

Similar patterns were seen in other cities.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 92,000 Americans died from overdose in the 12 months to November. This is the highest number ever. CDC data is not categorized by race.

However, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles analyzed emergency medical calls across the country and found that overdose deaths increased by 42% overall in 2020. The largest increase was for blacks, with a surge of over 50%.

Craig Eller’s family was afraid of his death for decades.

He was a bright kid: By grade 3, he was able to read as well as grade 6.

But he was anxious and anxious. If he is treated, Branch believes he is alive.

“But at the time, especially small black children weren’t catching hyperactivity disorder or bipolar disorder. We’re far from unruly, disciplined, and very animal. “The branch said.

He started taking it at the age of 12 and went on to drugs.

Their mother became ill with pancreatic cancer, but she stayed for many years. Her family believed she was hugging her son for fear of what would happen.

She still worried about him and died.

He went in and out of prison mainly for misdemeanors. A few years ago, an acquaintance claimed to have sexually assaulted her while he was using drugs and alcohol. According to Mr. Brunch, his lawyer told them that he could oppose him as a black man accused of assaulting a white woman. He pleaded guilty and spent three years in prison.

He was released in May 2020 as the pandemic subsided.

He couldn’t find a job. There was no direct recovery meeting. He was almost alone.

One night they couldn’t contact him. His cousin examined the mailslot and saw him lying there.

Brunch rushed to his apartment and was hysterical by the time she arrived.

They tried to persuade her not to join, but she wanted to see him.

She felt calm as Brunch looked down at his body.

“Society has made him fail,” she said. “And I felt he was finally released.”