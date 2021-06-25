New simple blood test detects cancer over 50 years old

simple Blood test Over 50 types cancer Before the clinical signs and symptoms of the disease are accurate enough to be developed as a multiple cancer screening, according to scientists.











The test, which is also being piloted by the NHS England, targets people at high risk for the disease, including patients over the age of 50.

Many types of cancer that are difficult to diagnose early can be identified, including head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and some blood cancers.

Scientists have shown that their findings, published in the journal Annals of Oncology, have a very low false positive rate and often, before signs or symptoms, this test accurately detects cancer. He said he was.

Dr. Eric Klein, chairman of the Glickman Urology and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, USA, and the lead author of the paper, said: The burden of cancer needs to be reduced.

“These data suggest that multiple cancer detection tests, when used in combination with existing screening tests, can have significant implications for cancer detection methods and, ultimately, public health. I am. “

Developed by the US-based company Grail, this test looks for chemical changes in a fragment of the genetic code (cell-free DNA (cfDNA)) that leaks from a tumor into the bloodstream.

Scientists investigated the performance of the test in 3,537 people (2,823 with cancer and 1,254 without cancer).

It correctly identified when cancer was present in 51.5% of cases across all stages of the disease and misdetected cancer in only 0.5% of cases.

For solid tumors without screening options, such as esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer, the overall sensitivity of the test (ability to produce positive results) is twice that of solid tumors with screening options (65.6). %)was. , Breast cancer, intestinal cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, etc.

On the other hand, the overall sensitivity of hematological malignancies such as lymphoma and myeloma was 55.1%.

The test also correctly identified the tissue in which the cancer was found in 88.7% of cases.

Dr. Klein said: “We believe that cancers that release more cfDNA into the bloodstream are easier to detect.

“These cancers are also likely to be fatal, and previous studies have shown that early detection tests for these multiple cancers more strongly detect these types of cancer.

“Cancers such as the prostate release less DNA than other tumors, so existing screening tests are still important for these cancers.”

Meanwhile, the results of the NHS Grail Pilot, which is scheduled to start in the fall of 2021 and will have 140,000 participants, are expected by 2023.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS’s Clinical Director of Cancer, said: A chance of healing.

“The data are promising and we are working with Grail to see how this test works in clinics across the NHS. It will start soon.”