Seaweed grown in Connecticut is associated with the prevention of weight gain and other conditions





When people are asked about seaweed, they often describe it as the slimy, sticky grass of the sea. Seaweed, on the other hand, is a very nutritious food. Researchers at UConn have found that Connecticut-grown sugar kelp is associated with the prevention of obesity-related weight gain and other developed health conditions. Obesity and fatty liver disease (Photo: Lachlan Ross of Pexels) by SingleCare, Obesity occurs when a person has an excessive amount of body fat. This increases the risk of additional health problems. About one in three American adults, or 36% of the American population, suffers from obesity. Researchers estimate that by 2030, nearly 20% of the world’s population will be diagnosed with obesity. Fatty liver disease, on the other hand, is characterized by the accumulation of excess fat in the human liver. John Hopkins Medicine Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is said to be strongly associated with obesity. Excess fat causes insulin resistance and provokes inflammatory signals. Patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight, or obesity are at increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Read again: COVID-19 Drugs: Why is ivermectin so popular in the warning of inefficiency? How Connecticut Sugar Kelp Helps Weight Gain and Other Health Conditions Published in Journal of Nutritional BiochemistryImportant to support the nutritional benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp, entitled “Sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis” I am reporting a great discovery. Researchers have found that Brown Sugar Kelp helps control liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, also known as fatty liver disease. A research team led by Park Young-ki of the Faculty of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources and Lee Ji-young of the Faculty of Nutrition analyzed the differences between the three groups of mouse models. Researchers gave a high-fat diet 2 while incorporating sugar kelp. The third group, on the other hand, had a low-fat diet as a control group. Mouse models fed a sugar kelp diet were found to be lighter and less tissue-inflamed. The team also found that ingestion of sugar kelp helps prevent the development of steatosis, known as the accumulation of fat in the human liver. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a known condition that is closely associated with obesity, which causes inflammation and reduces liver function. Lee says in a statement MedicalXpress I was not surprised at all the data considering the many health benefits of seaweed. However, researchers are pleased that this study is the first analysis of the benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp. Because Connecticut regulates the safety of seaweed, the team specifically analyzed the effects of sugar kelp grown in Connecticut. This is essential for monitoring heavy metals that seaweeds may absorb from the environment. Most of the seaweed consumed by US citizens is imported from other countries. Both Park and Lee hope that further research will be done on the benefits of locally grown seaweed and encourage consumers to support the industry in all states. After preclinical trials are complete, researchers hope to pursue clinical trials and further investigate the benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp over other health conditions and concerns. Related story: Physics Explains How Quarantine Reduces the Spread of COVID-19 Check out more news and information about Medicine and health At Science Times.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos