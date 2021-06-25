Seaweed grown in Connecticut is associated with the prevention of weight gain and other conditions

When people are asked about seaweed, they often describe it as the slimy, sticky grass of the sea. Seaweed, on the other hand, is a very nutritious food. Researchers at UConn have found that Connecticut-grown sugar kelp is associated with the prevention of obesity-related weight gain and other developed health conditions.
Obesity and fatty liver disease
by SingleCare, Obesity occurs when a person has an excessive amount of body fat. This increases the risk of additional health problems. About one in three American adults, or 36% of the American population, suffers from obesity. Researchers estimate that by 2030, nearly 20% of the world’s population will be diagnosed with obesity.
Fatty liver disease, on the other hand, is characterized by the accumulation of excess fat in the human liver. John Hopkins Medicine Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is said to be strongly associated with obesity. Excess fat causes insulin resistance and provokes inflammatory signals.
Patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, overweight, or obesity are at increased risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
How Connecticut Sugar Kelp Helps Weight Gain and Other Health Conditions
Published in Journal of Nutritional BiochemistryImportant to support the nutritional benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp, entitled “Sugar kelp (Saccharina latissima) inhibits liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis” I am reporting a great discovery.
Researchers have found that Brown Sugar Kelp helps control liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, also known as fatty liver disease.
A research team led by Park Young-ki of the Faculty of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources and Lee Ji-young of the Faculty of Nutrition analyzed the differences between the three groups of mouse models. Researchers gave a high-fat diet 2 while incorporating sugar kelp. The third group, on the other hand, had a low-fat diet as a control group.
Mouse models fed a sugar kelp diet were found to be lighter and less tissue-inflamed. The team also found that ingestion of sugar kelp helps prevent the development of steatosis, known as the accumulation of fat in the human liver. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis is a known condition that is closely associated with obesity, which causes inflammation and reduces liver function.
Lee says in a statement MedicalXpress I was not surprised at all the data considering the many health benefits of seaweed. However, researchers are pleased that this study is the first analysis of the benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp.
Because Connecticut regulates the safety of seaweed, the team specifically analyzed the effects of sugar kelp grown in Connecticut. This is essential for monitoring heavy metals that seaweeds may absorb from the environment.
Most of the seaweed consumed by US citizens is imported from other countries. Both Park and Lee hope that further research will be done on the benefits of locally grown seaweed and encourage consumers to support the industry in all states.
After preclinical trials are complete, researchers hope to pursue clinical trials and further investigate the benefits of Connecticut sugar kelp over other health conditions and concerns.
