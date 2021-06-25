Oregon has reported one more COVID-19-related death and 232 new cases. Reach 70% with 35,290 vaccinations

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There was one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, with 2,760 deaths in the state, the Oregon Health Department reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 232 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Thursday, bringing the state total to 207,558.

OHA Updates Vaccine Target Zip Code Tableau

Last week, the Oregon Department of Health released an update to the Immunization Indicators Dashboard, which shows the number of unvaccinated people, up to 65% of demographics and county immunizations.

Thursday Immunization Metrics Dashboard[郵便番号]tab Added. Tracking people who have not been vaccinated by zip code can help target locations where vaccination efforts reach the most people and promote access throughout the state. The new dashboard shows the top 40 zip codes with the most remaining people and can be sorted by individual county.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Thursday that 11,168 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 4,978 doses were given on Wednesday and 6,190 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 9,620 times a day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,454,959 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,715,306 first and second doses of Moderna, and 164,742 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, 2,365,580 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,122,292 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregons who need vaccination to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290.Daily countdowns can be found with OHA vaccination page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,375 doses of Pfizer, 2,225,020 doses of Modena, and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Thursday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalization

There are 162 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, seven more than Wednesday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two less than Wednesday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,050, a decrease of 8.8% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 162.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 16 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, five of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation.

A strong history of community partnerships in the canyon

Along one of the main streets to the town, to the Orchards of Zadares is the St. Mary’s Academy. Schools have been community equipment for over a century, but now school parking has been transformed into unique equipment. This plot is the most important location for the COVID-19 vaccine for the residents of Wasco County and those who come to work in the area during the agricultural season.

“This is a great partnership, a kind of” one-stop shop “, where everyone in the community can not only accept and welcome migrant workers, but also take advantage of them. The clinic is open six days a week and extends until 6 pm, which is convenient for those who quit their jobs, “said Sherry Campbell, director of NCPHD.

NCPHD is the only three county district health departments in Oregon, serving the Wasco, Sherman, and Gilliam counties.

Like all local public health authorities today, NCPHD had to be creative about how they shoot guns. Staff work with community partners such as the Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) to help serve migrant families and children entering the country.

“We’ve seen farms that brought vans and buses with staff to give employees that opportunity. Most growers encourage vaccination and work about this clinic. We make the opportunity available by telling people and providing transportation, which makes vaccination much easier, “said Jen, OCDC Program Director in Hood River and Wasco County. Heredia says. ..

According to Campbell, up to 6,000 migrant workers and their families come to work in Wasco County.

“As you know, the virus is widespread and we need to make sure that the entire community and the economy of the community are supported by vaccination of people, that is, all.”

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Thursday were Baker (1), Benton (2), Craccamus (12), Kratsop (3), Colombia (5), Couse (2), Crook (1). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (7), Deschutz (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake ( 1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Lynn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Pork (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco ( 1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

The 2,760th death in Oregon was a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. He had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

