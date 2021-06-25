COVID-19 killed three more people in BC.Second dose of vaccination surges





Active COVID-19 infections in BC have been unprecedented since 31 August.

British Columbia has fewer very serious COVID-19 infections, but it still does not prevent people from dying from the diseases that caused the pandemic. Currently, there are 34 people in the state intensive care unit, seven fewer than yesterday, the lowest number since 31 on November 7. Nonetheless, according to government statistics released on June 24, three more people died overnight while infected with COVID-19. Over the past day, a total of four additional people have been admitted to British Columbia hospitals, bringing the state to a total of 113. The majority of 1,111 people currently known to be fighting COVID-19 infection are told to self-quarantine. Not a few people have been actively fighting COVID-19 infections in BC since August 31, when there were 1,107 such people. The number of people who are actively infected has declined in each of the last 43 state data updates. State health officer Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix acknowledge the credit of British Columbia’s vaccination campaign to reduce the number of actively infected people. Over the past day, health authorities have provided 81,934 doses of vaccine, of which 11,820 have been given to unvaccinated people.

A record 70,114 doses were given to individuals with a second dose as needed. In total, since the first dose in BC was provided on 16 December, BC has given 3,530,063 people 4,652,087 vaccines, of which 1,122,024 require a second dose. According to Henry and Dix’s mathematics, this is 77.5% of all adults in BC and 76% of all British Columbia citizens over the age of 12. They added that 25.9% of all adults BC and 24.2% of adults 12 years and older received the second dose. “Vaccination is your ticket to travel and a safe social connection,” Henry and Dix said in a joint statement. “It is also our common way to put COVID-19 behind us as soon as possible.” In the last 24 hours, health authorities have detected 75 new cases. By healthy area, there were the following.

• 17 people (22.7%) in Vancouver Coastal Health.

• 44 (58.7%) at Fraser Health.

• One for island health (1.3%).

• 12 (16%) in interior health.And

• One case of Northern Health (0%). Four active outbreaks remain in British Columbia’s elderly homes.

• Hollyburn House in West Vancouver.

• Richmond Minoru Residence.

• Agassiz’s Glenwood Senior Community.And

There is also an active outbreak at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody.







