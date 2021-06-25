43 times in a 10-month span in which a British man was tested positive for COVID-19





Key Point A 72-year-old man in the United Kingdom had the longest case of COVID-19 infection and is believed to have lasted about 10 months.

The man tested positive for the virus 43 times and was hospitalized 7 times.

He was treated with a new mixture of antivirals from Regeneron for compassionate reasons A 72-year-old man living in Bristol, England, tested for coronavirus 43 times. This is considered to be the longest recorded case of continuous infection. It’s about 10 months. Dave Smith had already planned a funeral after COVID-19 was positive for 10 consecutive months. Smith, a retired driving instructor, was hospitalized seven times during the coronavirus infection. “I resigned myself, called my family, made peace with everyone, and said goodbye,” he said. BBC.. A British man has a history of lung disease and has only recently recovered from leukemia when infected with the virus in March 2020. Smith’s wife, Linda, also shared her struggle for her husband to endure COVID-19 for a long time. “There were many times I didn’t expect him to succeed. It was a year of hell,” she said. The 72-year-old is said to have “had an active virus in his body” throughout the fight against COVID-19. According to Ed Moran, an infectious disease consultant at the University of Bristol and the North Bristol National Health Services Trust, they can discover that Smith has an active virus by sending his samples to a university partner. I did. “By sending a sample of his virus to the university partner who grew it, we were able to prove that it was not just the rest of the product that triggered the PCR test, but the actual active and viable virus. “Moran explained. Fortunately, Smith recovered from the virus after taking a new mixture of antiviral drugs developed by US biotechnology company Regeneron.The treatment given to Smith was allowed to be given for compassionate reasons, but its use in the United Kingdom has not yet been clinically approved. Clinical trial Treatment with Regeneron’s antivirals has been shown to significantly reduce the number of COVID-19 deaths in patients who were unable to develop a strong immune response to the virus. “It’s as if you’ve regained your life,” Smith told the BBC. He and his wife, Linda, immediately opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate after Smith finally tested negative for COVID-19 305 days after the initial infection. Andrew Davidson, a virologist at the University of Bristol, is currently studying Smith’s case as “the longest infectious disease recorded in the literature.” “Where is the virus hidden in the body? How can it continue to infect people? I don’t know,” Davidson said. Smith said he was very happy with his recovery and is currently spending time teaching his granddaughter how to drive. “I’ve run out and now everything is great,” he said. Photo: AFP / Oli SCARFF

