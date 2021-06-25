The UK was closely watching the vaccine program and the surge in incidents

New Yorkers over the age of 12 were vaccinated on June 13, 2021 at St. Anthony of the Padova Roman Catholic Church in Bronx, New York City, United States. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

London — The UK is one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the world, but there is a new surge in coronavirus cases, primarily due to the first delta mutation in India. According to experts, the latest data from the UK can be annoying to others, so great care is taken. And where Britain is currently intervening, there is fear that other people like the United States may follow suit. “All eyes are on the UK Covid trend,” Kallum Pickering, senior economist and director of Berenberg Bank, said in a note on Tuesday. “Although vaccination rates are high, the number of infectious diseases recorded daily is increasing, making the UK a test case for the possibility of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2. [an] This put an end to the iterative cycle of blockades and other tough social distancing protocols that have caused havoc in the global economy since the pandemic in early 2019. “ Pickering suggests that medical data suggest that high immunization rates in the UK significantly weaken the link between recorded Covid infections and disease complications. , Can overcome a new wave of infectious diseases. Therefore, the financial damage is limited. “” According to Pickering, this wave of infection is different from the previous wave of infection, with the number of recorded infections increasing at a slower pace than the previous wave and dying despite an increase in the number of cases. There was no clear increase. Second, he pointed out that new hospitalizations were less than recorded infections and much less during the winter waves.

Would you like to get back on track and resume?

Deutsche Bank research strategist Jim Reed said Wednesday that despite “continuing concerns” about the delta mutation epidemic, “the latest wave has significantly reduced the age distribution of cases.” It was. That is. wave. “” Younger age groups are much less likely to be seriously affected by the virus than older people. However, the longer adolescents remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, the more allowed the spread of the virus and the more variants may emerge. So far, vaccines have proven resistant to new mutants and are highly effective in preventing severe Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people.Analysis of UK Public Health Services Released Last Monday Pfizer— —BioNTech Or AstraZeneca The Covid-19 vaccine was very effective against hospitalization for delta mutations. To fully vaccinate more people, the UK government has postponed the removal of the remaining UK Covid restrictions until July 19. Despite the delta mutation epidemic, it claims that the lifting of restrictions for the day is still on track. “The risk of a resumption being canceled remains low,” Berenberg’s Pickering said.

“The UK is far from likely to expand its medical capabilities to the point where new restrictions are needed,” he said, and the rapid deployment of vaccines to the plateau continued in the coming weeks. He added that it may promote the transmission of the disease. Then before falling. “The pandemic is not over yet, and potential new variants that nullify current generations of vaccines pose a serious risk, but recent viral and vaccine developments have brought us to the UK and other developed countries. We support the positive economic outlook for the virus, “he said.

A surge in winter?