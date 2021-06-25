A blood test that finds 50 types of cancer is accurate enough to deploy.cancer

According to scientists, a simple blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before the onset of clinical signs or symptoms of the disease is accurate enough to be deployed as a screening test.

The test is also piloted NHS The United Kingdom in the fall is aimed at people at high risk of illness, including patients over the age of 50.

Many types of diseases that are difficult to diagnose early can be identified, including head and neck cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and some blood cancers.

Scientists say their findings, published in the journal Annals of Oncology, show that the false positive rate is very low and that the test accurately detects cancer before signs or symptoms appear. It was.

Developed by the US-based company Grail, this test looks for chemical changes in a fragment of the genetic code (cell-free DNA (cfDNA)) that leaks from a tumor into the bloodstream.

Parents First reported in last year’s test How was it developed using machine learning algorithms, a type of artificial intelligence? It works by examining the DNA that is released by the tumor and found to circulate in the blood. More specifically, it focuses on the chemical changes in this DNA known as methylation patterns.

Today, the latest research reveals that the tests are extremely accurate. Scientists have analyzed the performance of tests in 2,823 people with and without the disease.

It correctly identified when cancer was present in 51.5% of cases across all stages of the disease and misdetected cancer in only 0.5% of cases.

Solid tumors without screening options, such as esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer, gave twice as many positive test results (65.6%) as solid tumors with screening options such as breast. Intestinal cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer.

On the other hand, the overall ability to test positive for blood cancers such as lymphoma and myeloma was 55.1%.

The test also correctly identified the tissue in which the cancer was found in 88.7% of cases.

Dr. Eric Klein, Chairman of the Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States and lead author of the study, said: Reduces the burden of cancer.

“These data suggest that multiple cancer detection tests, when used in combination with existing screening tests, can have significant implications for cancer detection methods and, ultimately, public health. I am. “

Dr. Marco Garlinger of the Institute of Institute cancer A study in London and a consultant medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust said:

“Lower false positives help prevent misdiagnosis. For some of the most common tumor types, such as bowel and lung cancer, tests also detect very small cancers, many of which are potentially curable. There is a possibility.

“This study is done in patients who have already been diagnosed with cancer based on other tests, and this screening technique should be tested in actual screening tests before daily use.

“But it already makes it possible to glance at future early cancer detection, which will almost certainly be built around a liquid biopsy test to detect cancer DNA in the bloodstream.”

Meanwhile, NHS pilot results for the test, which includes 140,000 participants, are expected by 2023.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS’s Clinical Director of Cancer, said: A chance of healing.

“The data are promising and we are working with Grail to see how this test works in clinics across the NHS. It will start soon.”