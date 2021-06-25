Health Benefits of Connecticut Sugar





Washington [US], June 25 (ANI): Researchers at the University of Connecticut reported important findings supporting the nutritional benefits of sugar kelp grown in Connecticut. They found that laminaria sacrum inhibits liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which is a fatty liver disease. In a paper published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, Park Young-ki, an assistant professor of nutrition science, and Lee Ji-young Science, a professor and director of nutrition, are sugar kelp grown in Connecticut. I am a researcher. He reported important findings in support of nutritional benefits. They found that laminaria sacrum inhibits liver inflammation and fibrosis in a mouse model of diet-induced non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which is a fatty liver disease. They studied the differences between the three groups of mouse models. They made two high-fat diets, one diet containing sugar kelp, a type of seaweed. The third group ate a low-fat diet as a healthy control. The group that ate sugar kelp weighed less and had less adipose tissue inflammation than the other high-fat groups-an important factor in many obesity-related disorders. Ingesting sugar kelp also helped prevent the development of fatty liver and the accumulation of fat in the liver. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a condition often associated with obesity and can cause liver inflammation and hypofunction. Mice fed a sugar kelp diet also had a healthier intestinal flora. Microbiomes are a collection of bacteria and other microorganisms in and around our body. The diversity and composition of the microbial flora is the key to maintaining many health functions. “I wasn’t surprised to see the data because I knew that seaweed was healthy,” Lee said. “But this is still quite surprising data, as it is the first scientific evidence of the health benefits of the Connecticut laminaria sac.” This is the first time I have investigated. “There was no research on this kind of aspect,” Park said. Park and Lee saw the opportunity to conduct research on the nutrition of seaweed, a growing agricultural industry in the United States. They wanted people to start consuming seaweed by collecting specific data on the health benefits of sugar kelp. “Recently, consumers are getting smarter,” Lee said. “Nutrition is very important for the growth of the Connecticut seaweed industry.” Researchers especially used Connecticut sugar kelp because Connecticut regulates the safety of seaweed. This is important for monitoring heavy metals that seaweed may absorb from water. Most of the seaweed consumed in the United States is imported. Park and Lee hope that further research on the benefits of locally grown seaweed will encourage consumers to support the state side of the industry. “It’s really a growing industry in the world,” Lee said. After completing this preclinical trial, researchers now want to move to clinical trials to investigate the potential benefits of sugar kelp over other health concerns. They also want to reach out to people and work on teaching them how to incorporate sugar kelp into their diet. This work represents a fruitful collaboration between researchers, farmers, and the state. “Farmers need to know what we’re doing can help them grow their sales. We can be partners,” Park said. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos