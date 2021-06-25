Studies show the potential danger of sweeteners





Credit: CC0 public domain

New research has found that common artificial sweeteners can disease previously healthy gut bacteria, invade the intestinal wall, and cause serious health problems. Studies published in International Journal of Molecular Science, Is displayed first Pathogenic effects Some of the most widely used artificial sweeteners (saccharin, sucralose, aspartame) are used against two types of gut bacteria, Escherichia coli and Enterococcus faecalis. Previous studies have shown that artificial sweeteners can alter the number and type of bacteria in the gut, but this new molecular study, led by scholars at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), is a sweetener. Has also shown that it can make bacteria pathogenic.These are Pathogen It can attach to, invade and kill Caco-2 cells. Epithelial cells It is lined up on the wall of the intestine. Bacteria such as E. faecalis are known to cross Intestinal wall It can enter the bloodstream and collect in the lymph nodes, liver, and spleen, causing many infections, including sepsis. In this new study, at concentrations equivalent to two cans of diet soft drinks, all three artificial sweeteners significantly increased the attachment of both E. coli and E. faecalis to intestinal Caco-2 cells, bio We have found that it discriminately increases film formation. Bacteria that grow on biofilms are less sensitive to antibacterial treatments and are more likely to secrete toxins and express virulence factors, which are molecules that can cause disease. In addition, all three sweeteners allowed pathogenic gut bacteria to invade Caco-2 cells in the intestinal wall, with the exception of saccharin, which had no significant effect on E. coli invasion. Dr. Havovi Chichger, senior lecturer in biomedical sciences at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), the lead author of the treatise, said: Artificial sweetener, Some studies have shown that sweeteners can affect a layer of bacteria that support the gut, known as the gut flora. “Our study shows that some of the most commonly found sweeteners in foods and drinks (saccharin, sucralose, aspartame) can pathogenic” healthy “gut bacteria. Shown first. These pathogenic changes include increased biofilm formation and increased adhesion of bacteria into human intestinal cells. “These changes can invade our own gut bacteria and damage the intestines, leading to infections, sepsis and multiple organ failure. “We know that sugar overdose is a major factor in the development of symptoms such as obesity and diabetes. Therefore, in order to better understand our health effects, we are in the diet. It is important to increase your knowledge of sweeteners for sugar. ” Even worse news for artificial sweetener users For more information:

Aparna Shil et al, an artificial sweetener, negatively regulates the pathogenic properties of two model gut bacteria, E. coli and E. faecalis. International Journal of Molecular Science (2021). Aparna Shil et al, an artificial sweetener, negatively regulates the pathogenic properties of two model gut bacteria, E. coli and E. faecalis.(2021). DOI: 10.3390 / ijms22105228 Provided by

Anglia Ruskin University





Quote: Potential sweeteners (June 25, 2021) obtained from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-potential-dangers-sweeteners.html on June 25, 2021 according to a survey. Has been shown to be dangerous This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

