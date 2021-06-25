No association was found in the Mayo Clinic study.

Have you heard of a big new study on vaping and COVID-19? If you don’t, it’s not surprising. No association was found between the two in this study. That is, no evidence was found to suggest that people who smoke e-cigarettes are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease. Studies that lead to null results are rarely reported in the media. But in this case, it overturns the flood of stories that reported that the vapors were at greater risk throughout the pandemic. For example, the New York Times reported in September:Vaping links to COVID risk are becoming apparent.. ” CNN, Wired, Scientific American, USA Today, And almost every other major news source you can name has performed a similar story.

The· New research It comes from a reputable source (Mayo Clinic) and boasts a large sample of patients (about 70,000). Unlike many previous studies of tobacco use and COVID, patients were classified according to their current or previous use of tobacco products and the specific product they used (smoking, vaporizing, or both). In other words, this study is nearly ideal for detecting whether nicotine consumption may increase the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and what types of nicotine intake may lead to it. It was a typical design.

In addition to finding no link between e-cigarette use and COVID diagnosis, the study found that current smokers under Risk of COVID infection than non-smokers. (Smoking still has many drawbacks, including an increased risk of death from many causes.) Both tobacco and e-cigarette users were categorized between the two groups.

The long-term decline in tobacco sales appeared to have paused last year, probably partly due to negative media coverage. vaping.

These results deviate completely from both the tone of typical reports on this topic and what everyone might reasonably expect from a respiratory virus. The methodology is sound, but it is worth taking care not to overread just one study. But that’s just the latest evidence that Vapor is overly feared about COVID. Anomalous findings related to tobacco use and COVID have been apparent since early 2020, and the general prosecution of vaping in particular was almost speculative from the beginning.

Much of the anti-vaping coverage is itself A single study from Stanford, Published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, found that COVID diagnosis is more likely among adolescents and young adults who breathe vapors. The authors surveyed 4,351 people aged 13 to 24 years and concluded that “COVID-19 diagnosis was five times more likely among e-cigarette addicts.” In the answer published in the same journal, Scientists have criticized the relatively small, potentially non-representative sample and confusing results... (have So far For example, the use of e-cigarettes was significantly associated with increased risk, but the recent use of e-cigarettes was not. That’s strange! The Stanford University study was a fair game to report, especially during a pandemic, when everyone was trying to learn a lot about how to protect themselves as much as possible. But the accompanying alerts and ban calls—Democratic Party member Raja Krishnamooti, ​​etc.“The youth e-cigarette epidemic has joined forces with the coronavirus pandemic to create far more deadly enemies,” but failed to reflect the sparseness of that conclusion.

Importantly, urgent health advice based on a single study deserves follow-up as more data comes in. Major new studies that have found no link between vaping and COVID infection are certainly eligible. If the Stanford University study was widely reported on the dangers of vaping, why did the Mayo Clinic study receive virtually no mention of larger samples and better methodologies?

Such a one-sided report on the vaping study is problematic for several reasons, but it can also make an important mistake. It can also be harmful by contributing to the general misconception that inhaling vapors is as dangerous as smoking, As caused by the misnamed “lung damage associated with smoking e-cigarettes or vapors” (“EVALI” or “vapelung”) Occurs in 2019, undermining the goal of persuading smokers to switch to a safer source of nicotine. (Long-term decline in tobacco sales Seems to have paused last year, Probably partly due to Prohibition of flavored e-cigarettes And vaping negative coverage. )

Issuing alerts without proper and firm justification also contributes to distrust of the media and health authorities. The Internet has democratized access to scientific treatises, and the online community understands when news articles go beyond evidence or ignore inconsistent research. In recent years, vaping enthusiasts have found that anti-cigarette activists, from “popcorn lungs” to EVALI, warn of danger after danger and are highly exaggerated or actually attributed to other products on a large scale. I’ve seen demonstrating e-cigarettes by causing harm. As a result, many suspect activists and legislators are using pandemics as an opportunity to defend the restrictive policies and lifestyle commandments they endorse as part of their existing agenda.

Accurate reports of tobacco, nicotine and COVID tell a more complex and interesting story than the horrifying ones that have dominated the headlines.Ann Evidence review in progress Became 11 of smoking and COVIDth The iteration, which includes more than 400 studies, is frustratingly ambiguous.Similar to the Mayo Clinic study, the review found that the reason was still unknown (although). There is a theory), Current smokers are less likely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2. It is unclear whether this is due to actual causality or other factors. At least, it’s an interesting result that curious science journalists may want to investigate, but it’s rarely mentioned in talks about tobacco use and pandemics.

This review also examines whether smokers infected with COVID suffer worse results than nonsmokers. Interestingly, ex-smokers always appear to be at increased risk of illness, hospitalization, and death, and the cumulative damage that smoking causes to the body can affect their ability to fight respiratory viruses. I’m checking. However, confusingly, current smoker results are “indeterminate,” “no significant association between hospitalization and mortality,” but “small but important with disease severity.” There is “relevance”. It is difficult to derive a coherent story about smoking from these results, and extrapolation from them to make a declaration about vaping needs further attention.

This is all fascinating in the sense that even seemingly obvious questions can be difficult to answer in the midst of a pandemic caused by a new virus. Here goes a constant copy of science: more research is needed. For all ink spills that link vaping to COVID, the topic has not been well studied, and even given the Mayo Clinic study, new studies can change our understanding at any time. This entanglement of evidence reminds us that science is tentative and that instead of a simple story, we can confidently say, “It’s complex.”

As with many issues during the pandemic, coverage of that alleged link to vaping would have benefited from a greater perception of uncertainty. Experts and journalists may have briefly explained why they were worried about the increased risk, emphasized wise precautions such as not sharing e-cigarettes, and continued their investigation. They should also consider the possibility that anti-vaping alerts could overturn efforts to move smokers to safer sources of nicotine. You should not lose sight of the importance of that goal. Hopefully the threat of COVID in the United States is receding, but smoking still causes more. 480,000 early deaths each year, Than the current CDC Estimated death from American pandemic in 2020..

I Previously covered For April 2020 slate smoking, e-cigarettes, and COVID, we predicted that future findings would unlikely provide a reason to change the way tobacco harm reduction is assessed. So e-cigarettes may not be harmless, very A healthier alternative to smoking. What we have learned over the past year, whether completely abstinent or not, does not change the expectation that smokers will save countless lives by quitting smoking. By switching to low-risk alternatives.. It ends much longer if the constant stream of news coverage of inhaling vapors over the past year has discouraged smokers from switching, especially if the link to COVID is not supported by better evidence. It can do more harm than good to the cause. The plague of death from smoking.