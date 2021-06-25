Florida is leading the country with new HIV diagnostics





A local organization wants to disseminate information about testing and prevention.

ST. Petersburg, Florida — Sunday is the day of national HIV testing. In 1981, the first case of becoming known as AIDS was reported in the United States. Today, more than 1.2 million people live with HIV in the country, and more than 35,000 are newly infected each year. According to the CDC, Florida is leading the country in a new case. Some experts say that’s why test dates are so important. “The news is on June 1st, so the stigma will be removed. When you think about HIV in the news, it’s not that much anymore,” said Joywinheim, executive director of. Masterpiece, A Tampa Bay organization that has been supporting HIV patients for over 30 years. She says HIV diagnosis is no longer a death sentence, but she thinks that’s why new cases continue. “We have made incredible advances in medicine. We went from 15 tablets a day to 1 tablet a day. People because this is a very manageable illness and is no longer so scary. I think he is taking it. “ Michael Tollar was diagnosed with HIV in the mid-1980s. Especially in the early days, it was difficult. “My friend was falling like a fly. There was a memorial service every week. I was really tired of letting go of the balloons. Finally I closed and didn’t cry anymore.” Thanks to all medical advances, Tollar currently manages HIV, but says people should be tested more often. “Oh, they definitely should. There was nothing in the 80’s. We were lambs led to slaughter.” Winheim says there is one thing people need to know about HIV and AIDS. “It’s 100% preventable. All you have to do is have safe sex. If you want to continue to behave at high risk, join PREP. The real message to us is that you You don’t care what you’re doing. Do it safely. “ The Florida Department of Health plans to cover four factors, working to reduce and eradicate new HIV infections and mortality. 1. Implement regular tests 2. Provide quick access to treatment and ensure maintenance of care 3. Improve access to PrEP and nPEP 4. Increase HIV awareness and community response Learn more about the plan. Also, if you want to be tested for HIV locally, there is a list of places. here. What others are reading now:

► Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos