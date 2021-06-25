NICE and PHE have published a comprehensive draft guideline to address the health burden of smoking.News and Features | News

Evidence shows that e-cigarettes containing nicotine help people quit smoking and are equally effective for other smoking cessation options, such as a combination of short-acting and long-acting nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). It shows that. The Committee of Experts agreed that e-cigarettes should be available as one of several options to help people quit smoking if they choose.

The draft recommendation advises that the option of combining short-acting and long-acting NRT or nicotine-containing e-cigarettes in combination with behavioral support is likely to help people quit smoking.

The draft recommendation is that people need to be advised where to find information about nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, e-cigarettes are substantially less harmful than smoking, but the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes remain. It states that it is uncertain. People should also be advised on how to use e-cigarettes correctly and should be informed that if they decide to start using nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, they should quit smoking altogether. ..

The Commission will also discuss further short-term and long-term health effects of e-cigarettes and whether there are specific health effects associated with the use of e-cigarettes in specific groups such as pregnant women and adolescents. I made a recommendation about my research.

The draft guidelines also recommend providing vouchers to encourage pregnant women referred to smoking cessation services to quit smoking, in addition to pharmacological and behavioral support. Vouchers should only be provided if biochemical tests such as carbon monoxide testing confirm smoking cessation. Smoking cessation support service providers should use these vouchers to prevent the purchase of harmful products such as tobacco and alcohol during pregnancy.

Evidence shows that this monetary incentive approach is effective and cost-effective, and that voucher incentives are considered acceptable to many pregnant women and care providers. For every 1000 pregnant women offering vouchers, an additional 177 mothers quit smoking.

Dr. Paul Crisp, director of the NICE Guidelines Center, said:: “These draft guidelines are new efforts to reduce the health burden of smoking and encourage and support people to quit smoking. Smoking continues to have a major impact on national health and society. It accounts for about half of the life expectancy difference between the richest and the poorest in the country, so it is crucial to reduce smoking levels in this country.

“Approximately 10% of women are known to be smokers at birth, and given that smoking has significant health consequences for both mothers and babies, further efforts are needed to encourage this group to quit smoking. It is clear that smoking.

“We need to use all the tools in the arsenal to reduce smoking rates, such as education, behavioral support, financial incentives, and e-cigarettes. Together, smokers give up smoking products altogether. I hope I can do it. “

Drugs, alcohol, tobacco and Justice Director Rosanna O’Connor of the UK Public Health Services said:

“This new guidance provides a welcome’how-to guide’to reduce the harm caused by smoking, such as helping smokers quit smoking and preventing new generations of smokers from starting smoking. To do. This consultation is an important opportunity for all partners to help develop these recommendations. “

Currently, there are no e-cigarettes approved for medicinal purposes. Electronic cigarettes that contain or may contain nicotine in the form of electronic liquids are subject to the 2016 Tobacco and Related Product Regulations and must be notified to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Other devices such as nicotine-free disposable e-cigarettes and 0% nicotine e-cigarettes are regulated under the 2005 General Product Safety Regulations.

This draft guideline integrates and updates eight previous guidelines on smoking.The draft guidelines have been submitted for consultation until August 6, 2021 and can be commented on. Here..