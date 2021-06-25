The loss of odor and taste from Covid will recover over time.





“I had a cup of coffee in the morning, but it just tasted hot,” said Clark, a national media strategist at the University of Florida.

“I felt so good during the quarantine that I thought this might be a false positive, but when that happened I thought,’OK, it’s real,'” Clark said.

A few months later, when she noticed an unusual odor, she washed her hair with her favorite scented shampoo.

“Lavender is my favorite scent, but shampoo now smells like sulfur and gunpowder,” she said.

Suddenly, many things smelled strange or distorted. Red meat smelled “horrible, rotten” and anything containing rubbing alcohol smelled “rebellious”. “The worst thing is the hand sanitizer, because it’s everywhere. It smells like cheap tequila and ham, and it smells like grandmother’s perfume,” Clark said. “Or what I think it might smell like,” she added. “Sure, it’s not the scent you’ve never smelled in the real world.” Clark suffers from parosmia, a distortion of the odor that occurs when nasal receptor cells detect odors and do not properly convert them to the brain. It can occur after a severe cold, sinus infection, head injury, seizures, or certain medications. Parosmia is also associated with a complete loss of odor and taste called anosmia, which is a characteristic sign of mild to moderate Covid-19 infection. Six months after the diagnosis of Covid-19, Clark’s nose is still recovering. “I can detect odors-I can’t really know what they are,” Clark said. “So I hope this parosmia is recovering and trying to smell again.” Year to recover New research, Published at JAMA Network Open on Thursday , May give Clark some hope. The study followed 97 Covid-19 patients who had lost their sense of taste and smell for up to a year. Every four months, all patients were asked to tell researchers how they felt their sense of smell was restored. Of the study participants, 51 also took an objective test every four months to check their ability to smell. Dr. Marion Renault, an otolaryngologist at the University Hospital of Strasbourg University in France, and a colleague said, “In 8 months, an objective olfactory assessment showed a complete recovery in 49 of 51 patients (96.1%). Was confirmed. “ Of the two patients who did not fully recover, one was able to smell but was abnormal and the other did not recover their ability to smell. An interesting additional finding was that many people who restored their sense of smell as assessed by objective smell tests continue to believe that their taste and smell have diminished. Of the 49 people who tested full recovery, only 23 said they felt their sense of smell was fully restored. “This highlights the importance of applying both methods to the assessment of post-viral olfactory dysfunction,” the researchers write. Early signs of Covid-19 Abnormal symptoms of sensory loss were discovered relatively early in the pandemic. the study Smell loss can occur in 40% to 68% of Covid-19 cases, most often in mild to moderate cases, and has been found to occur more often in women than in men. I will. Colds and other infections have been shown to affect the sense of smell, but sometimes even forever. August 2020 study I found that there was a difference. The ability to detect sweet and bitter taste was particularly impaired in Covid-19 patients when compared to the disability in common cold patients. Research author Carl Philpott, a professor of nasal science and olfactory science at the University of East Anglia, said: Norwich Medical College, In the news release at that time. Can I check my sense of smell at home? Yes, according to experts, there are several ways to accurately test your sense of smell at home. One is the jelly beans test. “Take the jelly beans with one hand and hold your nose firmly with your other hand to keep the air flow out,” says Stephen Manger, director of the Center for Smell and Taste at the University of Florida. .. I told CNN in a previous interview. “Put the jelly beans in your mouth and chew them. Let’s say they are fruit-flavored jelly beans. The flavor and sweetness of the jelly beans tells us that they have a functional taste,” says Manger. “Then, while chewing, I suddenly release my nose. When I have a sense of smell, I suddenly smell everything.” Oh, that’s lemon jelly beans, “or” Oh, that’s cherry. ” It’s a really very dramatic, quick, “wow” type of reaction, “he explained. “If you can go from a sweet and sour taste to a perfect taste and know what the taste is, your sense of smell will probably be pretty good,” Manger said. The scientific name for this process is posterior nasal smell, which flows from behind the mouth through the nasopharynx into the nasal passages. But what if you don’t have jelly beans? Dr. Erich Voigt, director of sleep otolaryngology at NYU Langone Health and otolaryngology specialist, states that other foods can also be used. “Pure sensation is the ability to smell certain substances that do not stimulate other nerves,” Voigt said. “Examples include the smell of ground coffee or the way coffee is brewed, or the smell of someone peeling an orange. That is the sense of smell.” But you have to be careful because it’s easy to think that you’re using the sense of smell when you’re not, Voigt said. “So, for example, ammonia and lavage fluid stimulate the stimulating nerve, the trigeminal nerve,” he said. “So people would think,’Oh, I smell Clorox, I smell ammonia, that is, I smell.’ But no, that’s not right. They actually smell. I’m not using the trigeminal nerve. “ Still not sure if you understand it correctly? Check the internet for medical-based scratch and snuff tests. Please note that if the smell disappears, there is a risk of smelling gas leaks or feeling rotten milk or rotten food.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

