Baystate Pediatrician: “Getting the Vaccine Much Safer” Rather Than Taking the Risk of COVID

Food and Drug Administration Will add warnings Pfizer Post-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-To BioNTech and Moderna Corona Virus Vaccine Information Sheet Announced on Wednesday There are more than 1,000 reports in the monitoring system for cases of cardiac inflammation after vaccination with these mRNA vaccines.

Approximately 300 million doses of the two vaccines have been administered, and reports are being investigated that have not all been validated for possible associations with them. The majority of confirmed cases are adolescents over 16 years of age and young adult males, who are said to develop more after the second dose.

Dr. John O’Reilly, Head of General Pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center, said with notice Issued statement Jointly signed by the US Department of Health and Human Services by the CDC and other public health organizations, the vaccine is “safe and effective,” and this possible side effect is “rare.”

“The risk of this disease far outweighs the risk of this vaccine associated with myocarditis or pericarditis,” said O’Reilly of the reported heart disease. “It’s about spreading the word to show transparency in discussing potential side effects, even if low. Also, be aware of chest pain, malaise, and dyspnea at any time of these mRNA vaccines. Warn both doctors and parents to do. “

“Most patients treated (due to heart inflammation) responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better,” according to the latest information from the CDC. We continue to recommend vaccination.

The Pfizer vaccine is licensed for ages 12 and older, and Modana is licensed for ages 18 and older, both of which are double-dose vaccines. The only other FDA approved for emergency use for COVID-19, the One Shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines for ages 18 and older, are differently formulated and are not mRNA vaccines.

The CDC update for cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer layer of the heart) took place on the same day. Advisory board met Discuss the issue.data Presented fThe CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink shows a rate of 12.6 cases per million people 3 weeks after the second vaccination between the ages of 12 and 39.

“It’s rare and we’re on the lookout, but nothing was seen in patients or the Baystate system,” said O’Reilly, who said Baystate pediatricians and pediatric cardiologists after COVID-19 vaccination. He explained that he had never seen a case of cardiac inflammation. ..

“There are studies examining adolescents and young adults with COVID, and essentially 2% of them have signs of myocarditis and have long COVID with arrhythmia and malaise problems. There are adolescents. Their real illness causes far more problems than this potentially rare vaccine-related side effect. “

Report released on Wednesday Advisory Committee Meeting Detailed case Postviral syndrome, a syndrome that is thought to be associated with COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after the infection is resolved, pediatric multisystem inflammation, and COVID-19, can also cause myocarditis.

“Younger children can get inflammatory syndrome, and older children can get longer COVIDs,” says O’Reilly. “Both can be prevented with a vaccine. If you want to keep your children healthy, it’s much safer to get a vaccine than the risk of getting a natural COVID infection.”

“Many teenagers complain of chest pain, but most of the time it’s not heart pain,” he added.

“It’s anxiety or asthma or something else,” O’Reilly said. “If you have any of these symptoms before or after vaccination, contact your pediatrician. Check them out directly. Ask someone to hear your heart.”

O’Reilly said both myocarditis and pericarditis are associated with certain other viral infections.

“Some viruses tend to attack muscles, and the heart is a big muscle,” O’Reilly said. “We know a few children who get infected with viruses that irritate and inflame the heart when these viruses are present in the community. Adenovirus is in the community and the son has a chest. If you’re complaining of pain, bring him in and make sure this isn’t the cause. This is a regular screening related to the infection. “

“We are discussing the risks and benefits of all vaccines for our patients and parents,” he and his staff said. “”

“It’s important to vaccinate all children over the age of 12 because of the increasing number of highly contagious and potentially fatal delta mutants,” O’Reilly said. I mentioned vaccination against the mutation. Higher vaccination rates in the elderly group are now causing more COVID-19 cases among adolescents. “We talk about the common side effects of vaccines for fever, pain and malaise, and the more rare side effects of myocarditis and pericarditis.”

He added that vaccination-related “difficulty for parents, and for humans in general, to really and correctly understand the risks”.

“Science, numbers and statistics show that vaccine-related risk is 9 in the news, but the risk of natural disease and its impact on adolescents and young adults far outweighs vaccine-related risk.” Said O’Reilly. “We have a special clinic for vaccination of patients and we work with adult clinics to prevent both adult and pediatric patients in our office while they are here. I have the opportunity to get vaccinated. “

