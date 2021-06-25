Three Little-Known Breast Cancer Symptoms You Should Know

Most obvious symptoms of breast cancer Is a summary. It is highly recommended to check it regularly (so follow the video above). But that’s not surprising. lump It’s not the only way it appears-so what about other symptoms? breast cancer? Something less common you may not have heard of?

It’s always helpful to have a clue about all the possible ways your body may be trying to tell you that you have cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in British women, and about 150 new cases are diagnosed daily, although in a grand plan of things it is likely that it is always just something.

The· COVID pandemic It has disrupted full-scale medical services, which is very worrisome for cancer professionals across the country.In fact, according to a breast cancer charity Breast cancer now, They estimate it About 11,000 people in the UK have breast cancer But I don’t know it yet. According to a survey, between March and December 2020, about 10,700 fewer people were diagnosed with breast cancer across the UK than usual, and charities “at worst, some women as a result of delayed diagnosis. May die. “

Photo courtesy of: Cosmopolitan UK-Getty Images

With this in mind, I thought it was worth investigating some of the lesser-known symptoms of breast cancer.With a little help from some experts from HCA UK, Here are three diseases you may not have known may be related to breast cancer …

What are the other symptoms of breast cancer?

1. Inverted nipple

“Inverted nipples are when the nipples are on the inside, not the outside,” explains Richard Johnson, a tumorigenesis breast surgeon and medical director at Wilmslow Hospital. “Some women are born with inverted nipples, which is usually not a concern, but If you notice that your nipples were previously on the outside and somehow started to change and contract – Then this is what you need to ask for advice From an expert. Experts point out that there may be other causes of inverted nipples, so you shouldn’t jump to the immediate conclusion that inverted nipples are equal to breast cancer, but “get your doctor to check this symptom.” That’s important. The case, “he claims.

The story continues

2. Blood drainage from the nipple

We are used to Discharge Elsewhere, but if it starts to appear from your nipples, this can be a source of concern, doctors say. “Nipple discharge is when you experience fluid coming out of your nipples. In many cases, women can experience nipple discharge. Breastfeeding, Or it could be a sign of infection, “says Johnson. If you are experiencing blood production from the nipple, this is very serious and you need to seek some medical guidance This is to allow doctors to perform a few more tests as it may be a less common sign of breast cancer that needs to be investigated. “

Photo courtesy of: Fabrice LEROUGE-Getty Images

3. Red skin on the chest

Nipples are not the only indication of the potential for breast cancer. It is also the skin of the breast. “Red skin in the breast is less common, but it can be a sign or symptom of breast cancer,” explains Daniel Lev, a tumorigenic breast surgeon at the Breast Unit at Harley Street Clinic. “”One form of breast cancer that presents with red skin on the breast can be inflammatory breast cancer Most of the skin on the breast can turn red and swell, “he adds.

However, as with any symptomatology, you don’t have to assume that it definitely means. breast cancer, That’s because the cause of anxiety can be much less. “It’s important to note that red skin suggests inflammation that can be a sign of infection,” reassures medical professional Lev. “Breast infections are most common in breastfeeding women. Symptoms such as mastitis can occur. This can cause the breasts to become very painful and difficult to breastfeed. Correction with oral antibiotics may help avoid hospitalization. “Otherwise, if you are breastfeeding and notice that the skin on your breasts is red, Lev needs further investigation. It is advisable to see a doctor as it may be possible.

What if I find any of these symptoms?

“Unfortunately, breast cancer is a common type of cancer that some women encounter in their lifetime,” says Daniel Lev. According to Cancer Research UK, there are about 55,200 new cases of breast cancer each year, so doctors said, “It’s very important for women to know the signs and symptoms. It’s not very common. I experienced one of the above. If so, talk to your healthcare provider. Advice from your GP who can refer you to you if needed, “he added.

Follow the cat Instagram..

You probably like it too