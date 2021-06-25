1 in 20 cases of COVID-19 reported long-term symptoms





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

According to the largest COVID-19 recovery time study to date in Australia, 5% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 during the “first wave” in New South Wales will be 3 months later. Was still experiencing symptoms. This study is a collaboration between UNSW Sydney and NSW Health. Lancet Area Health — Western Pacific Today’s journal has also found that young people, men, and those without comorbidity generally recover faster. A comprehensive study uses the New South Wales disease notification registry, linked health datasets, and telephone interviews with infected individuals to COVID in New South Wales between January and May 2020. We systematically followed 2904 people, almost all (94%) diagnosed with -19. Population-wide studies may provide more accurate estimates of the proportion of people experiencing the long-term effects of COVID-19 than previous smaller studies. Many of these studies are limited to those who are hospitalized with volunteers or the virus, and some approach 30 percent of those who are experiencing long-term effects. According to a study published today, three months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 93.4% of follow-ups recovered, most (80%) died and 1.8% died within 30 days. , 4.8% were still symptomatic. Of those who had not yet recovered at the last interview, the most commonly reported residual symptoms were cough and malaise. Dr. Bette Liu, Associate Professor of UNSW, the lead author of the report, said: “Our data show a substantial direct impact of COVID-19. Population health-And not only hospitalization and death, but also the long-term health of patients with less severe illnesses need to be considered. “ To date, more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Australia, “this study shows that long-term recovery from COVID-19 appears to be a serious problem for many Australians. “Masu,” said A / Prof. Liu. “It is well known that the severity of COVID-19 increases with age and the prevalence of other and underlying illnesses. HealthSo it’s no wonder that these groups found that recovery was slow and unlikely, “Professor Liu said. There is a view inside Young people They will soon recover from COVID-19, A / Prof. Liu said. “Our study showed that young people recovered faster, but even among young people under the age of 30, 2% still experienced some symptoms 3 months after diagnosis. I did. “This study shows how important it is for all of us to protect ourselves from COVID-19 through the following public: health Advice including hand hygiene, physical distance, testing, and vaccination when it’s your turn. ” One-fifth of asymptomatic COVID patients develop long COVID: study For more information:

Bette Liu et al, Overall Population-Based Cohort Study on Recovery Time from COVID-19 in New South Wales, Australia, Lancet Area Health-West Pacific (2021). Bette Liu et al, Overall Population-Based Cohort Study on Recovery Time from COVID-19 in New South Wales, Australia,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.lanwpc.2021.100193 Provided by

University of New South Wales





Quote: 1 in 20 cases of COVID-19 is a long-term symptom obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-covid-cases-long-term-symptoms.html on June 25, 2021. (June 25, 2021) is reported This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

