Cirrhosis is Much More Deadly For Black Americans-Consumer Health News





Friday, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News)-A new study shows that African Americans with cirrhosis (late liver disease) are much less likely to receive a liver transplant and are more likely to die than white patients. It has become clear in. In this study, researchers at Northwestern Medicine analyzed data from all patients with cirrhosis, regardless of their transplant eligibility, at seven large liver centers in Chicago. Compared to white patients, black patients were one-quarter more likely to have a liver transplant and were about 25% more likely to die, according to the authors of the study. Racial differences remained even after researchers explained the severity of liver disease and complications, other health problems (heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, etc.) and socioeconomic factors. There were no racial differences in patient outcomes among the patients listed for liver transplantation, the findings showed. “The findings highlight a wider range of social issues regarding access to medical care for black patients,” senior research author Dr. Daniela Ladner said in a northwestern news release. “We need to help the black community find a way to optimal care, including providing transplants in the same proportions as all other patients,” said Transplant Surgeon, Northwestern University Fine. Radner, a professor of surgery at Berg’s School of Medicine, added. The authors of the study said that previous studies showed no racial disparity among patients with cirrhosis, but included only those listed for liver transplantation, which accounts for only 2% of all patients with cirrhosis. It was. Researchers did not investigate the cause of the disparity between black and white patients, but previous studies had structural problems (lack of resources such as medical professionals, pharmacies, transportation, and secure housing). A combination of institutional policies and practices has been pointed out to prioritize certain groups over others. According to Dr. Nikhilesh Mazumder, a transplant hepatology fellow who co-authored the study, “The results of this study encouraged quality initiatives at each liver center in this study, and barriers to care threatened our disparity. We need to find out what contributes most. Further research is needed to examine these results at the national level and to be able to address this nationwide disparity. “ The findings were recently published online in the journal Hepatology.. For more information The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases Cirrhosis.. Source: Northwestern University, News Release, June 23, 2021

