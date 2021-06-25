The CDC ban will exacerbate India’s wild dog rabies crisis — Quartz India

In less than a month, Indian stray dogs face an unprecedented crisis.

Since July 14, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pause Concerned about the eradication of rabies in the United States since 2007, about importing dogs from “high-risk” countries like India. “This suspension will protect the health and safety of imported dogs by preventing the import of dogs that are poorly vaccinated against rabies and protect the health of the public from the reintroduction of rabies,” the agency said.

Concerns are valid: Rabies is fatal in both humans and animals. If symptoms appear, there is no cure for the disease. And india, Maximum number of cases The number of rabies in the world is one of the biggest threats. However, CDC policies can cause a rabies situation in India. 20,000 people died of this disease Much worse every year.

Fat Jarrett DAR Rabies Vaccination Camp 2018.

“We agree. Rabies is a problem, and no country needs zoonosis anymore, especially during this pandemic. But this ban is for rabies in the 113 countries listed. It doesn’t solve the situation, says Deb Jarrett, founder and secretary general of Dharamsala Animal Rescue (DAR): “Dog and humans continue to die and rabies remains. WHO ignoring the list of zoonotic diseases.. “

When the United States, the largest destination for dogs from India, closes the door for a year, it becomes nearly impossible to find a rescued dog’s home and make space in the shelter. People who advocate animal rights have difficulty feeding, rescuing, vaccination, and increasing neutrality.

Some adverse effects have already been shown. So far, DAR employees have discovered 16 rabies dogs in a village in Himachal Pradesh in 2021. There were 21 and 14 cases in all of 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Indian street dogs have nowhere to go …

India has an estimated large number of stray dogs 35-40 million.. But beyond its size, the bigger problem is that animals are largely ignored.

Dozens of animal welfare groups across the country are constantly striving to feed and inoculate stray dogs.Bombay House — Headquarters The world’s largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services — Built a kennel For stray dogs to evacuate.Rajasthan police too Trained and employed Some of them. But every positive story has a lot of negative stories.Residential society Harassment of residents People who feed dogs, and Illegal deletion The animals.Dog Covered with stones And Face an acid attack..

In most cases, the locals are not educated about rabies and are not ready to deal with post-bite care. Activists are trying to combat this combination of ignorance and fear with awareness raising, but their fatigue is still apparent.

Due to the deep-seated prejudice that dogs are aggressive, these animals are often not adopted locally.Often even adopted Abandoned.. Also, for injured or disabled dogs, the chances of finding a home are almost zero.

“Indians don’t want to take a normal healthy stray dog, forget about a dog that lacks a leg or one eye,” said Noida-based rescue organization Kannan Animal Welfare (KAW). ) Vandana Anchalia told Quartz.

… And US employers are no longer an option

Over the years, US employers came to the rescue and brought the dog home. As a result, shelters and clinics in India have been able to make room for more dogs locally.

Fat Jarrett DAR’s Indian dog found a house in the United States.

Sending dogs abroad was an expensive event, and during the pandemic it became even more expensive.

People in the United States usually pay $ 2,500 to keep a dog from India. By 2020, the cost was $ 3,400, Jarrett said. If tourists could fly with their dogs, they could cut costs even further, but that was inconsistent and an unlikely option for the past year and a half.

Prior to the pandemic, KAW flew 30-40 dogs annually from India, primarily to the United States or Canada. The last major export of the shelter before the pandemic occurred in March 2020, with 10 dogs. Since then, Ancharia has been able to fly six more dogs in April of this year, and she personally accompanied the United States.

Vandana Uncharted KAW founder Vandana Anchalia, along with her husband Varun Siddhartha, the founder of pet relocation startup AirPets, and several of its staff, flew six KAW rescue dogs to the United States in April 2021.

But at least it was an option. On July 14, these activists are worried that they will be tied to space and resources.

“Our shelter is flooded with dogs that we can’t get back on the street and no one is adopted locally,” said a move from the United States to India in 2012 to start DAR53. Says Jarrett, aged. “International adoption is out of the equation because the tourist visa was suspended from March 2020 and the CDC is currently banned.”

Covid-19 undermines India’s fight against rabies

Last year, animals that relied on restaurants and other businesses for trash have had a hard time finding food. Animal Cruelty Prevention Association (SPCA) OK.. As local dogs become more and more hungry, more dog fights over resources are on the rise.

Even volunteering suffered. During the first blockade in March 2020, two DAR veterinarians were stranded abroad. Later, during the second blockade this year, three DAR employees and their families were infected with Covid-19. Two of them, the director and the assistant veterinarian, were both bedridden in the nebulizer for three weeks.

“If the United States bans dogs because of rabies, Covid is preventing NGOs based in the United States and other countries from coming to help.”

In addition, aid organizations and volunteers from the United States and elsewhere have been unable to work in the field to contain the disease in India.

“If the United States bans dogs because of rabies, Covid is preventing US and other country-based NGOs from joining to help with mass vaccination and mass sterilization,” he said. Jarrett in the United States says. “”[The street dog] Population continues to grow, rabies grows, and cruelty grows. “

All interventions from abroad are especially important, as the Government of India pays little attention to seeking help. DAR’s demand for space and funding has been deaf for 13 years of its existence. Rescue Group, which raises funds through social media, crowdfunding sites, newsletters and grants, operates on rental properties without concessions from local governments.

According to Jarrett, the country has also made few attempts to stabilize the rabies population and has not made rabies eradication part of the agenda.

Activists who vaccinate animals and perform contraceptive neutering and do not tamper with common documents and skirt rules are all calling on the United States to reassess the total ban, in order to increase compliance. “It’s like punishing everyone for stupid people,” says Ancharia.