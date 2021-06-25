Coffee compounds associated with reduced risk of chronic liver disease





Teams can reduce the risk of developing and dying from liver conditions by drinking decaffeinated ground coffee, instant coffee, and decaffeinated coffee, with health benefits of 3-4 per day. I found that the cup peaked. “Coffee is widely available and the benefits gained from our study may mean that it may provide potential prophylactic treatment for chronic liver disease.”Lead author Dr. Oliver Kennedy says “This is especially valuable in countries with low incomes, poor access to health care, and the highest burden of chronic liver disease.” Researchers at the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh examine data collected from a UK Biobank study that tracked 495,585 participants over a 10-year period to track the association between coffee consumption and liver complications. started. Initial findings reveal that 78% (384,818) drank decaffeinated ground or decaffeinated coffee, while 22% (109,767) did not drink any type of coffee. became. During the study, the team focused on 3,600 cases of chronic liver disease. This includes 301 deaths, including 5,439 cases of chronic liver disease or steatosis and 184 cases of hepatocellular carcinoma. In contrast to non-coffee drinkers, coffee drinkers have a 21% reduction in risk of chronic liver disease, a 20% reduction in risk of chronic or fatty liver disease, and a 49% risk of death from chronic liver disease. It has decreased. Kahweol and Cafestol Ground coffee seems to be the most effective, and the research team attributed its effect to high levels of kahweol and cafestol that have been shown to be effective against chronic liver disease in animals. “The protective effect of coffee on the results of CLD has biological relevance.”The team will propose. “Alternative active ingredients in coffee may include chlorogenic acid, kahweol, and cafestol, which protect against liver fibrosis in animal studies.” “Kahweol and Cafestol were present in the highest concentrations in ground coffee, which was the most protective,” the paper adds. “Given the protective effects of different types of coffee in different compositions, there can be complex relationships involving multiple active ingredients.” Observational and laboratory studies suggest that coffee consumption has a protective effect against chronic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma. This effect has been observed between decaffeinated coffee and, to a lesser extent, decaffeinated coffee drinkers. Coffee has been proposed as a potential intervention to prevent the development and progression of chronic liver disease in at-risk patients. However, the attributes of effective coffee-based interventions remain uncertain in terms of quantity and preparation. This affects composition, as decaffeinated coffee does not contain caffeine, while filtered instant coffee contains minimal kahweol and cafestol. No explanation for changes The team added that coffee consumption was reported only when participants first enrolled in the study, not taking into account changes in coffee quantity or type, and consumed over a 10.7-year study period. .. Participants are primarily Caucasian and have a high socio-economic background, so it may be difficult to generalize the findings to other countries or groups. Source: BMC Public Health Published online: doi.org/10.1186/s12889-021-10991-7 “All types of coffee reduce the risk of adverse clinical outcomes in chronic liver disease: a study by the UK Biobank.” Author: Oliver Kennedy et al.

