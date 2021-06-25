A computer created to “predict the risk of dementia”

Researchers have developed a new tool that can help predict the likelihood of developing dementia with age, helping to prepare for age 55 and older.

According to a team from Ottawa Hospital and the University of Ottawa, there is no cure or cure for dementia, but one-third of people with dementia have delayed or stopped their onset by changing their lifestyle. There is a possibility.

Calculators are useful for individuals over the age of 55 to better understand brain health and how to reduce risk.

It predicts risk over the next five years, not the future, and states that the team was developed based on a survey of 75,000 people in Ontario. Canada..

Calculating risk at age 55 and older before a condition involving various problems such as amnesia and impaired thinking ability delays the onset by giving people the opportunity to change their lifestyle and reduce risk factors. I can.

The team states that the risk of dementia can be offset by physical activity, a healthy diet, reduced alcohol and tobacco use, and management of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Risk factors used to predict dementia Age Smoking status and lifetime exposure Alcohol consumption Physical activity Stress Diet Attribution Awareness Ethnicity Immigration status Local socio-economic status Educational support activities Marriage status Number of spoken languages ​​Health status

Canadian researchers have created the Dementia Population Risk Tool (DemPoRT) based on survey data from more than 75,000 Ontarians to calculate specific risk factors.

“What makes this dementia risk calculator stand out is that you don’t have to see a doctor for the test,” said Dr. Stacy Fisher, lead author of the study.

“People already have all the information they need to comfortably complete a calculator at home.”

Factors in the Dementia Population Risk Tool (DemPoRT) include age, smoking status and exposure, alcohol consumption, physical activity level, stress, and diet.

The team also considers the “attribution” that one feels, ethnicity, immigrant status in the neighborhood in which they live, socio-economic status, education level, activities in which they need assistance, and marriage status.

They even look up the number of languages ​​spoken. This is because it can affect general brain strength and function, as well as other health conditions.

According to researchers, calculators can be used by individuals to help assess the risk of dementia and change their lifestyle.

In the future, we hope to adopt the algorithms used by policy makers to assess the risk of dementia in the general public rather than in the individual.

Through this study, the team developed the first predictive tool designed to predict dementia at the population level.

You can predict the number of new cases in your community, identify high-risk populations, and inform dementia prevention strategies.

By using regularly collected health data and surveys, artificial health professionals have all the information they need to use the algorithm.

“This tool will give those who fill it out clues as to what they can do to reduce their personal risk of dementia,” said Dr. Peter Tanuseptro, senior author of the study. It was.

“The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed that socio-demographic variables such as ethnicity and neighbors play a major role in our health.

“It was important to include these variables in the tool so that policy makers could understand how different populations are affected by dementia and ensure that prevention strategies are fair.”

The Dementia Calculator has been added to Project Big Life’s list of existing calculators to help Canadians estimate their life expectancy based on their habits and lifestyle choices and can be adapted to other countries. ..

Their process is published today in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, and the calculator is available at the following URL: projectbiglife.ca..