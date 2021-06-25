1 in 6 COVID-19 reports long COVID symptoms

Credit: Edward Jenner on Pexel



One in six middle-aged people (17%) who report SARS-CoV-2 infection also report long-term COVID symptoms, but report COVID-19 infection. It has decreased to 1 in 13 (7.8%) of young adults. A new study led by researchers at UCL and King’s College London.

Preliminary findings submitted to the preprint server medRxiv, part of a UKRI-NIHR-funded multicenter convalescent study, show that women are 50% more likely to report longer COVIDs than men, and longer COVIDs. Symptom risk is age, pre-pandemic mental and Physical health It is associated with a previous diagnosis of asthma. Non-white ethnic minority groups were less likely to report long COVIDs (possibly about 70% less).

Using a longer definition of COVID as affecting activities of daily living, researchers affected 1.2% of 20-year-olds who had COVID-19, but middle-aged people We found that it affected 4.8% of the cases.

The researchers analyzed anonymous data from 1.2 million primary health records across the UK, along with a 10 population-based cohort study of 45,096 participants. Using an existing cohort study in which participants are regularly surveyed, the research team was able to examine the health status of pre-pandemic people, including cases that were not reported to general practitioners.

Professor Nishi Chaturvedi, UCL’s MRC Unit for Lifelong Health and Aging, who leads the ongoing convalescent study, said: Little is known about long COVIDs. “

“Knowing which factors increase the risk of long-term COVID is an important first in understanding the best ways to prevent and treat this condition,” said Dr. Claire Steves of King’s College London, senior author of the paper. It’s a step. “

Lead author Dr. Dylan Williams, UCL’s MRC unit for lifelong health and aging, said: organ.

“Our findings suggest the mechanism behind long COVIDs, which could then explain why, for example, women and people with asthma appear to be at higher risk. Some predisposition needs to be identified. Responsibility for suffering from autoimmunity and allergies may play a role? Establishing concrete research tools down will ultimately benefit people with long COVIDs. Will bring. “

Dr. Ellen Thompson, lead author of King’s College London, said, “The risk factors for the population can be identified so that preventive strategies can be prepared and devised to protect people at high risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. It’s very important. “

This study combines a wealth of pre-COVID data collected from participants in a number of national research studies to investigate the health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on a larger scale. Form part of a longitudinal health and welfare national core study. Anonymous electronic health records nationwide.

Researchers investigated whether the risk of developing long-term COVID symptoms depends on pre-pandemic socio-economic and health characteristics. Longitudinal studies and adjusted analysis of health record data consistently showed that increased gender and age (up to 70 years) in women was associated with increased odds of long-term COVID.

Existing adverse mental health was associated with a 50% increase in the probability of reporting long COVID, but asthma is the only one consistently associated with an increased risk of developing persistent COVID-19 symptoms. Was a particular previous medical condition (32% increase). Participants are at an existing disadvantage if they are diagnosed with one of many conditions, such as depression or bipolar disorder, or if the answer to the question indicates that they were in mental health before the pandemic. Identified to have mental health.

The analysis included 6,899 individuals self-reporting COVID-19 from 45,096 adult participants in a longitudinal study ongoing in the United Kingdom, and 3,327 cases assigned long COVID codes in primary care electronics. It was carried out in. health Record of 1,199,812 adults diagnosed with acute COVID-19. Long COVID, identified as post-COVID-19 syndrome in the study, is defined as a symptom that persists for more than 12 weeks after the initial infection.

The research team included researchers from the University of Bristol, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, the University of Oxford, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and the Bradford Royal Infermary.

Dr. Fiona Glen, Program Director of the NICE Guidelines Center, said: “Much is still unknown about the long-term effects of COVID-19. We continue to monitor and evaluate the latest long-term evidence. The effect is to continually update our guideline recommendations. We welcome this new study to better understand how to manage care and treatment for patients with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms. ”

