FDA Adds Rare Heart Inflammation Warning to Moderna, Pfizer Vaccine Fact Sheet





Over 60% of adults in the United States have been vaccinated at least once, but the demographic breakdown shows that the situation is not very good. Scope of problem: Of the more than 150 million people who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, more than 1,200 cases are under investigation as of June 11, and this condition is rare. The CDC found that more cases occurred after the second vaccination with the mRNA vaccine. More cases have been reported among Pfizer vaccinated people. This may be due to the fact that shots are only allowed for people over the age of 12, while Moderna shots are only allowed for adults. “The mRNA vaccine could trigger new myocarditis,” said Matthew Oster of the CDC. This condition can also occur after a viral infection, including Covid-19. Despite the potential risks, the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination are overwhelming, a group of federal and private sector public health authorities said in a statement issued during the CDC meeting. They urged Americans over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. This is because the risk of rejecting a shot is “much greater than the rare side effects of a vaccine,” especially because the highly contagious delta mutants are widespread and ill in young people. “The facts are clear. This is a very rare side effect and very few people experience it after vaccination,” officials such as CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Assistant Director of Health Rachel Levine said in a statement. Stated. For young people who do so, it is most often mild and individuals often recover on their own or with minimal treatment. In addition, we know that when infected with COVID-19, myocarditis and pericarditis are much more common and the risk to the heart from COVID-19 infection can be greater. .. “ Continue monitoring: The number of reported cases may increase if an association is established between the mRNA vaccine and heart condition, especially among adolescents. Almost all shots given in the United States are either Pfizer or Moderna, and as of May 10, when the FDA extended the emergency use authorization to the age group, only children aged 12 to 15 years were eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. have become. The CDC will recommend delaying the second dose in patients who develop myocarditis after the first mRNA Covid shot until further data on the link to the status to the Covid-19 vaccine are collected. However, she added that if the heart recovers, it will be possible to take a second dose after consulting a doctor. What’s next: Despite protracted questions about cases of post-vaccination myocarditis, members of federal health authorities and advisory boards agreed that the benefits of immunizing teens and young adults outweigh the risks. .. As Covid-19 vaccine makers are currently studying injections in 6-month-old children, regulators will monitor for signs of an increased risk of heart inflammation. Health officials are examining the physiological differences between adolescents and toddlers and the severity of the disease in those populations with respect to the benefits of administering shots to different childhood age groups. Children are less likely to develop severe Covid than adults, but federal data show that children under the age of 5 and teens have higher hospitalization rates than children aged 5-11. I am. Children are also at risk of developing a serious inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C.

