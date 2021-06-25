Local pharmacists say you shouldn’t hesitate when asking for a moderna shot as a second dose





One pharmacist says you should not hesitate to vaccinate the Moderna vaccine as a second dose, regardless of what you received as the first dose.

With Pfizer delivery Late this weekThe Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force said that those who have vaccination appointments may receive Moderna Shots instead. According to a recent report, thousands of vaccination appointments have been canceled due to hesitation in receiving Moderna shots as a second vaccination. Pascal Niccoli, owner and pharmacist at Conestoga Mall’s Shoppers Drug Mart, said the data prove that the Modana and Pfizer vaccines are interchangeable. “They work with the same ingredients. They essentially use fat bubbles to transport mRNA to cells, which break down in a few weeks. In the meantime, how many your body has against COVID-19. I have developed that immune antibody. “ He adds that the differences that exist are likely to increase profits, albeit with minimal differences. “There is no difference that people should hesitate [about] When receiving the Moderna vaccine as the second dose, regardless of what was received as the first dose. “ With the increasing number of delta mutant cases in the region, Nikkori said: “The data show that two doses are better than one, and in fact, one dose is better than zero. Unfortunately.” Nikkori adds that AstraZeneca (AZ) is a traditional vaccine, but it sends a version of the virus into the body to produce antibodies. Vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer send proteins, essentially called mRNA, to tell cells to generate COVID spikes that are part of the COVID-19 virus and elicit an immune response. In Canada, Pfizer and Moderna are recommended over Arizona. “It’s not because AZ isn’t a promising vaccine,” Niccoli said. “Moderna and Pfizer have additional advantages in supply. It carries the small but significant risk of blood clots found in 1 and 60,000 people. No. Rest assured that I received both or one of the AZ shots and was able to get a great vaccine. I am protected from COVID-19. “ He adds that the entire UK has been vaccinated against AZ. Therefore, there is no reason to worry if you have received your first dose of AZ. A public health recommendation is to look for an mRNA vaccine, but the second AZ vaccine provides excellent coverage. “People are unaware that disseminating false information is damaging,” while false information is widespread that Modena is not as effective as Pfizer. He said there were challenges for medical professionals. “They are trying to provide factual information, but just because the inhabitants heard a lot of the opposite information by the time they arrived at us, it feels like we are not believed.” Encourage residents to be aware of where they hear information and to trust their health professionals. He adds that because they protect them from COVID-19, people should receive any vaccine they are initially offered as their second dose.

