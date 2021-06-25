Indiana Coronavirus COVID-19 Update on Friday, June 25, 2021

The latest update on the Coronavirus Pandemic from Friday, June 25, 2021.

Indianapolis — The latest updates on Friday are: Coronavirus Pandemic, including the latest news COVID-19 vaccination Testing in Indiana.

Vaccine registration Hoosiers for 12+ Indiana Health Department.. This story will be updated during the day with more news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

ISDH update

As of Friday morning, the Indiana Department of Health reported that 9,394 people had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Hoosier to 2,776,286.

ISDH also reported a new positive test for 247 viruses, with three additional deaths on June 22 and 23. Indiana lost 13,399 people in COVID-19.

The new case brings the total population of Indiana to 752,699 and is now known to be infected with the new coronavirus.

Almost all recent COVID deaths in the unvaccinated United States, according to AP

Currently, almost all COVID-19 deaths in the United States are due to unvaccinated people, a phenomenal demonstration of how effective the shots were, and for all qualified people. The number of deaths per day (currently less than 300) can be virtually zero. I got the vaccine.

According to an Associated Press analysis of government data available from May, “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for less than 1,200 of the more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%.

And of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May, only about 150 died in fully vaccinated people. That’s about 0.8% per day on average, or five deaths.

AP analyzed the numbers provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC itself does not estimate the rate of hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated people due to data limitations.

Future Central Indiana Vaccine Clinic

This week, a mobile vaccination clinic is planned with the following schedule: June 25 (9 am to 6 pm):

Monroe County:

Harrodsburg Community Center

1102 W. Popcorn Rd. , Harrodsburg, IN 47403



Shelby County:

Mountain Pisga Baptist Church

3718 E. Blue Ridge Rd. , Shelbyville, IN 46176 June 25-26 (9 am to 6 pm):

Spencer County:

Spencer County Fair

1101 E. CR 800 N., Chrisney, IN 47611

Patients who book on a state-sponsored public vaccination site can board Uber or Lyft for free. To receive a voucher that covers Uber’s boarding costs between vaccination appointments, call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to all vaccine sites in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and select option 9 if you need transportation to book your vaccine.

Johnson County Library Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

The Johnson County Public Library hopes that a range of clinics will help as the number of people vaccinated with COVID-19 is starting to peak.

The clinic will be held at the following locations and dates.

July 14, 2021: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

August 6, 2021: 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

White River Library Branch

July 13, 2021: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

August 3, 2021: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

July 1, 2021: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

July 22, 2021: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Pfizer vaccines are given at all clinics and are supported by Spanish translators.

If a person does not have transportation, Access Johnson County’s demand response service provides curb service between home and clinic and vice versa. The cost is only $ 4 one way. If a person cannot afford to pay the fare, Access will waive the fare. Call 317-738-5523 ​​to schedule a ride.

Will Japan’s Notable Vaccines Be in Time for the Olympics?

Immunization in Japan has begun after months of delay due to political and bureaucratic turmoil and vaccine shortages, and the drive is now on track with the Olympics starting in a month.

It seems currently achievable that more people will fire and fully inoculate the country’s 36 million older people, but younger people are rarely vaccinated and they during the Olympics. The move can cause another resurgence of the infection, experts say. Young people are not keen on inoculation, so there is also concern that the inoculation drive may lose steam.

Russia requires some people to be vaccinated as the number of cases of the virus soars

Less than one-third of the ambitious plans to vaccinate 30 million Russians with the coronavirus by mid-June, more than 20,000 reported on Thursday, and the country’s daily new infections I started to see a surge.

Russia was the first country to introduce the vaccine last year, but only 14% of the population has received at least one vaccination. Authorities now require certain workers to be vaccinated and are demanding bullets to enter companies such as restaurants. Experts have blamed the low numbers for several factors, including the hasty approval of the public’s vigilance and the deployment of the Sputnik V vaccine last year.

Part of Sydney is blocked as the virus spreads

Part of Sydney will be blocked late Friday as coronavirus outbreaks continue to spread in Australia’s largest city. Health officials reported an additional 22 cases of locally infected cases, imposed a week-long blockade in four areas, and said people could leave home only for essential purposes.

The outbreak of a highly contagious delta mutant detected last week infected 65 people. New South Wales leaders say the blockade was aimed at ensuring that the outbreak did not settle for weeks or weeks. Australia has been relatively successful in containing coronavirus clusters, but the first delta variant detected in India has proven to be more difficult.

Latest US and World Numbers

As of 4 am on Friday, there are more than 33.59 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University.. More than 603,100 people have died in the United States.

Over 180 million cases of coronavirus have been identified worldwide, killing more than 3.9 million people. More than 2.7 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.