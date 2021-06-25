Ministry of Health observes HIV test day on Saturday





Every year on June 27th, National HIV Testing Day is held to encourage people to be aware of their HIV status so that they can manage their health. This year’s NHTD theme, “My Test, My Way,” emphasizes that there are many options for HIV testing. In Leon County, HIV testing and health checkups will be held on Saturday, June 26th, from 9am to 1pm, at the Time Saver Convenience Store, 519W. Available on Brevers Street. The Florida Department of Health joins community partners in the state to help all Florida citizens learn about HIV status and have access to the right tools to stay healthy. In 2019, 4,584 people were diagnosed with HIV in Florida. At the end of the year, 116,689 Floridians were identified living with HIV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that an additional 18,200 Floridians lived with HIV but were unaware of it. Everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 should take the test at least once, and some should take the test more often. Knowing your HIV status is just the beginning. What you do to stay healthy afterwards depends largely on your results. Early diagnosis of HIV leads to successful treatment, so it is very important for your health to be tested to know your HIV status. “Every time someone is tested for HIV, we are one step closer to ending the AIDS epidemic,” said Claudia Blackburn, DOH Leon Health Officer. “Knowing the status of HIV opens the door to powerful HIV prevention and treatment options that can save your life and the lives of your loved ones.” If you miss the opportunity to be tested for HIV during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHTD provides a good reminder to catch up. HIV shares many symptoms with other viral infections like COVID-19, so it’s important to talk to your health care provider if you feel sick at some point last year. .. Knowing your condition is the first step towards effective HIV prevention. People who take antiretroviral drugs as prescribed and live with HIV who achieve and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot infect their sexual partners with HIV. People who are not infected with HIV should consult with their health care provider to determine appropriate preventive strategies such as taking PrEP, using condoms, and regular retests. For more information, call 850-404-6240 or 1-800-FLA-AIDS or visit: KnowYourHIVStatus.com. Or visit FloridaHealth.gov.. Don’t miss the story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

