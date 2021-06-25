News about Oregon’s expected resumption of COVID-19 at a briefing on Friday morning





Oregon Governor Kate Brown provides up-to-date information on her plans to reopen the state at 11:00 am on Friday. Previously, Brown and the Oregon Department of Health had set June 21 as the target date for resumption, based on the rate of vaccination at the time. However, Oregon has run out of supply for adults who are eager to get vaccinated, and the number of vaccines given daily is slowly declining. Watch the governor’s briefing at 11:00 am. Four days after June 21, the state is still moving forward, with 35,290 shots remaining until Oregon reaches the goal set by the Governor. Brown has promised that 70% of Oregons over the age of 18 will be reopened throughout the state after receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine. She also said she was looking forward to the fully open July 4th weekend. According to the Oregon Department of Health, an average of 9,620 initial doses were given daily last week. If that rate continues, Oregon should reach 70% by July 1. Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Individual counties can be reopened once 65% of residents over the age of 16 receive the first dose. However, vaccination rates vary widely from state to state, with some counties achieving that goal a few weeks ago, while others, such as Lake, Malheur, and Umatilla counties, first vaccinated less than 40% of people over the age of 16. Federal government. National health officials have raised concerns that pockets of unvaccinated people will allow the virus to survive and continue to mutate, increasing the risk of developing new mutations. Meanwhile, the federal government has issued a warning about a delta variant of COVID-19 that originated in India and is present in Oregon.so Tuesday press conferenceDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the delta mutant the “greatest threat” the United States faces when trying to eliminate COVID-19. Delta variants are more contagious and are more likely to make people sick if they do not complete a complete vaccination schedule. It also increases the likelihood of causing breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, but a full course of COVID-19 vaccine provides strong protection against serious illnesses that require hospitalization.

