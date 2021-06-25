Studies have found that deafness decreases with physical fitness

Hearing loss can contribute to age-related declines in physical function, new studies show.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore evaluated whether hearing loss was associated with reduced physical fitness.

They hired 2,956 US adults with an average age of 79 years. All of these adults have varying levels of hearing ability, from normal to severe deafness.

Participants with hearing loss had significantly less physical function, especially balance, than participants with normal hearing.

Also, as shown by a 2-minute walk, walking endurance deteriorated and physical function declined rapidly over time.

Scroll down to watch the video

Hearing loss was associated with poor performance, rapid decline in physical function, and poor walking endurance.

The study was led by epidemiologist and aging researcher Pablo Martinez Amezcua.

However, experts suggest that the findings are generally positive, as hearing loss responds to prevention and management.

“The results of this study suggest that hearing loss is widespread but treatable, and may be a target for interventions to delay age-related decline in physical function. “The authors say.

“Whether managing hearing loss can delay the decline in physical function requires further investigation.”

Physical function is very important for independent living, but tends to decline with age (stock image)

Drugs can help with deafness New drugs may help improve age-related deafness. This drug, called SPI-1005, raises the level of natural compounds that protect hair cells in the inner ear. The role of these hair cells is to convert sound vibrations into electrical signals that are relayed to the brain along the auditory nerves. The number of auditory hair cells (usually about 15,000 in each ear) decreases over time due to age, illness, and exposure to loud noises. Preliminary studies have shown that tinnitus, Meniere’s disease, and the neurological conditions that cause deafness and dizziness may also be alleviated. read more: New tablets that may help improve age-related deafness

Of the volunteers, 973 (33%) had normal hearing, 1,170 (40%) had mild hearing loss, 692 (23%) had moderate hearing loss, and 121 (4%) had severe hearing loss. It was an obstacle.

Researchers said they found stronger evidence of poor physicality in individuals with hearing loss, based on various tests.

For example, physical functionality was evaluated using a short physical performance battery (SPPB) that ranks mobility from 0 to 12.

Hearing loss, which affects about two-thirds of adults over the age of 70, can affect They add that they affect physical function through “decreased perception of auditory input that contributes to gait and balance.”

Therefore, the link between the two factors is less random than initially thought.

However, the association between hearing and physical function can also be controlled by reduced cognitive resources, depression, social isolation, and “decreased physical activity due to reduced living space.”

The link between hearing loss and physical function has been previously studied – 2016, Researcher discovered The association between hearing loss and impaired physical function.

However, in this study, the sample size was small and no association was found between unbalanced hearing loss and decreased walking speed.

“There are few studies on the link between hearing loss and walking endurance, the ability to walk long distances, an early factor associated with disability, with inconsistent results,” says the team.

“In this cohort study, hearing loss was associated with poor performance, faster loss of physical function, and poor walking endurance.”

Researchers acknowledged that their study samples consisted primarily of Caucasians, and the lack of other racial and ethnic groups limited the extent to which they could be generalized to other people.

Also, because only 121 participants had severe hearing loss, the “statistical detectability” of studies to detect physical differences between normal and severe hearing loss was reduced. You may have done so.

Research today JAMA network open..