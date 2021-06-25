More than twice as many cases of type 2 diabetes in children during a coronavirus pandemic, studies find





Dr. Daniel Sia, an associate professor at the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, examined the hospitalization rate for newly developed type 2 diabetes in children at the Hour Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

From March to December 2019, the percentage was 0.27%, 8 out of 2,964 hospitalizations. During the same period in 2020, the number of hospitalizations surged from 0.62% to 17 out of 2,729.

“These are very few,” Hsia told CNN. “We are a single hospital, but we think it may be a microcosm of what is happening across the country.”

Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes to date and is associated with obesity, poor diet and lack of exercise.

The team said 23 of the 25 cases of type 2 diabetes over the two years were black children. According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children of blacks, Latins, Asians, Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Pacific Islanders may be at increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Hsia said these existing health inequalities could have been exacerbated during the pandemic process. “Risk factors for type 2 diabetes can be exacerbated during these times when you have to stay home, have no access to healthy eating and physical activity, and have sleep disorders,” Hsia said. Stated. According to the team, children hospitalized for type 2 diabetes in 2020 showed more severe symptoms than children hospitalized in 2019. They had higher blood sugar levels and signs of more severe dehydration-caused when the body tried to get rid of excess glucose through urination. Dr. Lily Chao, director of interim medical diabetes at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, said the same trend was seen in her hospital as a serious complication of diabetes that occurs when the body does not have enough insulin, especially in the case of ketoacidosis. Said to be able to. “Historically, in people with type 2 diabetes, the incidence in our hospital is 5-10%,” says Chao. “In the past year, our incidence has reached up to 20% of new cases of type 2 diabetes that develop in that severe condition.” Chao said her hospital mainly serves Latinos. “There are reports of newly developed diabetes that occurs after someone is infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” Chao said. “We know the colored races that the Covid pandemic was imbalanced with. What we don’t know is that these cases are related to previous exposure to the virus. How many are there? “ New lifestyle Andrew Aparicio, a 17-year-old patient in Chao, said he began experiencing stomach cramps and malaise about a year ago. At first, he thought it could be a coronavirus. “I wasn’t eating. I slept most of the day and wasn’t doing anything,” said Aparicio. His father took him to the hospital, where he stayed for a week and was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Aparicio said the news was a shock. “I left the hospital with a lot of trauma,” said Aparicio. “What happened to me really scared me.” Aparicio said he weighed about 257 pounds at the time and said, “I’m stuck at home all day, so I just ate. Something like Covid ruined me.” He took medicine, scheduled training, and started a healthier diet. “Andrew’s case is really exciting,” Chao said. “Many of our young people remain as physically active as he has, and it is very difficult to really achieve what he has in terms of the motivation to exercise that discipline. It Is difficult.” A year later, about 120 pounds lighter, Aparicio is ready to be in his third year of high school. He says he no longer needs the same level of medication to manage diabetes and may be able to stop taking some medications altogether within a few months-he’s doing much better It’s a sign of that. “Overall, I’m mentally and physically happy with the changes I’ve been able to make,” he said. “I have a whole new lifestyle.” Increasing problems Until recently, children and teens rarely had type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC. Today, this condition is said to be an increasingly problematic issue among pediatric patients. “Being diabetic at this age is very different from being diabetic as an adult,” Chao said. “Complications occur earlier. It’s a much more progressive condition.” Hsia states that additional research is needed to understand the factors that drive the increase in cases, but pandemic-related lifestyle changes (such as decreased physical activity and increased screen time) May promote weight gain in children. “Slight weight changes and small weight gains can certainly tilt the scale and cause someone to develop type 2 diabetes,” Hsia said. According to doctors, symptoms to watch out for include fatigue, thirst, urination, and sudden, unexplained weight loss. According to the CDC, having a family with type 2 diabetes, being born to a diabetic mother during pregnancy, and having symptoms related to insulin resistance can put the child at risk. Children who are overweight and have a combination of risk factors are advised to check with their doctor about blood sugar tests.

