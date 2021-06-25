This online calculator predicts the risk of developing dementia





As the years go by, the fear of complications in later life becomes more and more present. Perhaps the biggest concern for older people is dementia, which is an influential syndrome. 10 million new people around the world Every year. Dementia, which has a major impact on affected people and their loved ones, is an incurable disease, and despite the tremendous advances in research in recent years, scientists are still unable to delay its onset. One of the weapons we have is the weapon of predictive risk factors.by the study, One-third of all dementia cases can be prevented by minimizing risk factors and lifestyle choices, and swift action can save millions of lives. By considering known behavioral traits and existing traits, scientists at Ottawa Hospital have now been able to create an online computer that can give people over the age of 55 the potential to develop dementia. It was.Calculator, a large study published in Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.. If you or your loved one is 55 or older and need a prediction, check the calculator Here.. Creating an accurate predictive calculator that can be run at home without genetic data is not an easy task. To create the most accurate possible, researchers compile the results of a large sample of 75,460 survey respondents, look for correlations, and see how close the algorithm can be. did. In this sample, 8,448 cases of dementia were found and an algorithm was applied to look for risk factors. These included age, substance intake (ie smoking and drinking), diet, mental health predictors, and socioeconomic status. When tested on the sample, the algorithm was very successful in identifying people with dementia based on the inputs, and the values ​​between the predicted and observed results did not exceed 20% of each other. .. As with all studies, computers have limitations. Researchers have found that the model may be “overfitting” (which may be too fit for one sample to adapt to new data) and strongly correlates with dementia. Expressed concern that there are other risk factors. It contains. Therefore, the result of DemPoRT calculator is not certain. And if you don’t like the results, you won’t panic badly. Instead, use it as a tool to adapt your lifestyle and behavior to the best possible way, ensuring the best chances of staying healthy later in life. IFLSCIENCE this week Receive our greatest science story in your inbox every week!

