According to experts, the “risk equation” for vaccination of young people in AstraZeneca





According to experts, the government is considering a “risk equation” to vaccinate young people against the coronavirus in AstraZeneca shots. Preference among experts spoken by Irish Times If possible, stick to the current policy of vaccination of young people with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It comes after the Prime Minister has said that vaccines from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson should be rethink For the younger age group to fight the epidemic of the Delta subspecies. Martin said at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Friday that the Delta variant changed the “risk balance.” Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, will consult with the National Immunology Advisory Board (Niac) on this issue. Supply and effectiveness According to Professor Sam McConkey of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland, the government simply has to stick to the first mRNA strategy based on effectiveness. “Moderna or Pfizer; if we get a lot of the desired mRNA vaccine,” he said. “I don’t know if changing national guidelines to AstraZeneca is a priority.” Professor McConkey pointed out a recent study of UK public health services examining the effectiveness of vaccines. The study found that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were highly effective against mutants after two doses. However, he noted the significant difference that Pfizer showed 88% efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 after the second dose, compared to only 60% with AstraZeneca. .. “Risk equation” Meanwhile, UCD virologist Dr. Gerald Barry said vaccine supply was an important part of the debate, adding that the government was considering a “risk equation.” “I will always prefer mRNA vaccines of this age group as much as possible,” he said. “”[But] If it’s the only one on the table, AstraZeneca is the best choice. “ He said this is based on the understanding that coronaviruses continue to pose more threats than vaccines. “It’s the risk equation they’re making heavy,” he said. “Risk of illness for small vaccine-related risks. Ireland The Prime Minister calls on health professionals to rethink their values ​​… “I warn it by saying that it is completely dependent on the vaccine supply. If you only need to pause for a couple of weeks, it’s another question. A couple of weeks. If there is a delay, it’s better to wait. “ waiting Dr. Barry said it would be better to wait for the use of the mRNA vaccine in this scenario, where supply is slightly delayed. The second dose of these vaccines is about 3-4 weeks apart, compared to 8 weeks for AstraZeneca. Dr. Barry also fears that the changing age profiling advice on vaccines may face communication challenges when the government sells AstraZeneca’s relative benefits to young people. I have stated. In Ireland, 84% of new coronavirus infections are under the age of 45.

